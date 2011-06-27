Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Genesis Coupe
2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,649*
Total Cash Price
$13,985
2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,930*
Total Cash Price
$13,711
3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,224*
Total Cash Price
$18,784
2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,661*
Total Cash Price
$19,333
3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,583*
Total Cash Price
$18,921
3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,367*
Total Cash Price
$14,259
3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,099*
Total Cash Price
$19,881
3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,930*
Total Cash Price
$13,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$5,080
|Maintenance
|$687
|$1,726
|$1,035
|$507
|$2,600
|$6,556
|Repairs
|$358
|$437
|$531
|$659
|$557
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$776
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$944
|Financing
|$752
|$605
|$448
|$281
|$101
|$2,186
|Depreciation
|$3,590
|$1,477
|$1,301
|$1,153
|$1,034
|$8,555
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,152
|$7,364
|$6,527
|$5,907
|$7,698
|$36,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,980
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,692
|$1,015
|$497
|$2,549
|$6,427
|Repairs
|$351
|$428
|$521
|$646
|$546
|$2,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$761
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$925
|Financing
|$737
|$593
|$439
|$275
|$99
|$2,143
|Depreciation
|$3,520
|$1,448
|$1,275
|$1,130
|$1,014
|$8,387
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,973
|$7,220
|$6,399
|$5,791
|$7,547
|$35,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$6,823
|Maintenance
|$923
|$2,318
|$1,391
|$681
|$3,492
|$8,805
|Repairs
|$481
|$586
|$714
|$885
|$748
|$3,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,010
|$812
|$601
|$377
|$136
|$2,936
|Depreciation
|$4,822
|$1,984
|$1,747
|$1,548
|$1,389
|$11,490
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,293
|$9,891
|$8,767
|$7,934
|$10,339
|$49,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$7,022
|Maintenance
|$950
|$2,386
|$1,431
|$701
|$3,594
|$9,062
|Repairs
|$495
|$603
|$735
|$911
|$770
|$3,514
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,304
|Financing
|$1,039
|$836
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,022
|Depreciation
|$4,963
|$2,042
|$1,798
|$1,593
|$1,430
|$11,826
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,652
|$10,180
|$9,023
|$8,165
|$10,641
|$50,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$6,872
|Maintenance
|$930
|$2,335
|$1,401
|$686
|$3,518
|$8,869
|Repairs
|$484
|$591
|$719
|$891
|$753
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,277
|Financing
|$1,017
|$818
|$606
|$379
|$137
|$2,957
|Depreciation
|$4,858
|$1,998
|$1,759
|$1,559
|$1,399
|$11,574
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,383
|$9,964
|$8,831
|$7,992
|$10,415
|$49,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$5,179
|Maintenance
|$701
|$1,760
|$1,056
|$517
|$2,651
|$6,684
|Repairs
|$365
|$445
|$542
|$672
|$568
|$2,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$962
|Financing
|$766
|$617
|$457
|$286
|$103
|$2,229
|Depreciation
|$3,661
|$1,506
|$1,326
|$1,175
|$1,055
|$8,722
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,332
|$7,509
|$6,655
|$6,023
|$7,849
|$37,367
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,221
|Maintenance
|$977
|$2,453
|$1,472
|$721
|$3,696
|$9,319
|Repairs
|$509
|$621
|$755
|$937
|$792
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,341
|Financing
|$1,069
|$860
|$637
|$399
|$144
|$3,107
|Depreciation
|$5,104
|$2,100
|$1,849
|$1,639
|$1,470
|$12,161
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,011
|$10,469
|$9,279
|$8,397
|$10,943
|$52,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,980
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,692
|$1,015
|$497
|$2,549
|$6,427
|Repairs
|$351
|$428
|$521
|$646
|$546
|$2,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$761
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$925
|Financing
|$737
|$593
|$439
|$275
|$99
|$2,143
|Depreciation
|$3,520
|$1,448
|$1,275
|$1,130
|$1,014
|$8,387
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,973
|$7,220
|$6,399
|$5,791
|$7,547
|$35,930
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Genesis Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe in Virginia is:not available
