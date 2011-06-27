Used 1991 Hyundai Excel Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Excel
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg25/33 mpg25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/357.0 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG272828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.nono
Length161.4 in.168.3 in.168.3 in.
Curb weight2202 lbs.2310 lbs.2310 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.11.4 cu.ft.11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.93.8 in.93.8 in.
Width63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Blue Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Storm Gray
  • Mars Red
  • Solar Blue Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Mars Red
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Storm Gray
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Solar Blue Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Storm Gray
  • Mars Red
