Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage Minivan Consumer Reviews

I wish they would build the Hyundai Entourage again!! Arthur Tate , 03/17/2015 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I LOVE this van!!! I have almost 230K miles on it and I have loved every minute, every mile. I really wish Hyundai would build it again. I know someday I will have to replace it, but if history is any indicator, it won't be soon. So, Hyundai, you have time to re-tool and build me a new one! Go for it!! Please!!!

My Second Entourage! Jesse , 01/08/2016 GLS 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I purchased an '07 Entourage after having a Dodge Caravan. Light years better! I use the vans for my dog grooming business (pick up/deliveries) so my vans are worked hard. I put about 30k miles annually, all city traffic. My '07 now has 140k miles and still going. I'm sorry Hyundai discontinued this model. The '16 KIA Sodona received bad reviews so I just purchased a used '08 Entourage with 41k mikes. I anticipate the same amazing quality and reliability! I love these vans. Great pick up on them too! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My first minivan Kris , 11/21/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have 3 small kids and resisted buying a minivan for years. We drove all vans on the market and found this to be the best value and safest out there. It is solidly built and the styling is unique and still nice to look at. It is easy to move around inside and super comfortable to both ride in and drive. We have driven it 10K miles in 3 months of VT weather and have no complaints. We own a Hyundai Santa Fe and look forward to driving the Entourage in the snow to see how it compares. The Kia Sedona is a near twin, but the Entourage is simply nicer to look at both inside and out.

Best Minivan for the Money JOHN , 12/05/2006 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Very comfortable ride and drivablility. My wife and myself have lower back problems which make access and egress from a car a problem, especially after driving for a couple of hours. With the van everything is so much easier and our back problems are almost nil. We travel on trips up to 500 miles and enjoy the space and the powered doors and hatch. We now have 5200 miles on the van and have not had any signifcant problems. The fit and quality of everything is excellent. We researched the van market before buying and this is by far the best van on the market and at least 10K less than the nearest competitor(Honda Odessy). Safety features was also parmount in our decision to buy this van.