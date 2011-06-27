Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage for Sale

  • $4,495Fair Deal

    2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    138,788 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

    2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS --- 3.8L V6 ---AC --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- CRUISE CONTROL --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS ----ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL --- KEYLESS ENTRY --- POWER MIRRORS --- LUGGAGE RACK --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Rear door type: liftgate, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.33, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Side mirror adjustments: power, Roof rack, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: 3, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire prefix: P, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: swing out, Window defogger: rear

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233576037661
    Stock: 22999
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2007 Hyundai Entourage SE

    171,707 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Napleton's Elgin Kia - Elgin / Illinois

    Thank you for your interest in our 2007 Hyundai Entourage. This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras AND A LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH LOW MILES. Buy with confidence! This vehicles story can be verified with a CARFAX Title History report. Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. So clean you'd swear it was new! We offer the lowest prices on hard to find vehicles. Ultra-luxurious interior will appeal to all who drive or ride in this vehicle. Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Good Credit Bad Credit Everyone is Approved Please Call (847) 717-8800

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233076022775
    Stock: 502952B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,999Good Deal | $1,497 below market

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    142,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2008 Hyundai Entourage 4dr 4dr Wagon GLS features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gold with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233786051952
    Stock: CYC-051952
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2020

  • $3,500

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    182,246 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky

    THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax OK, Runs and drives OK, AC is Cold, Tires OK, Leather Airbag light on, Paint fade scratches and dings (see pics). AS TRADED $3500 OUT THE DOOR!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233886053838
    Stock: 461A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,861Good Deal | $1,464 below market

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    99,973 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air - Bel Air / Maryland

    SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG !!! 125% KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE INS !!! **CLEAN CARFAX**, 4D Passenger Van, 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Airbags, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodycolor Exterior Door Handles, Chrome-Insert Bodyside Moldings, Cruise Control, Dual Bodycolor Power Side View Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/TCS & ABS, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Wiper De-Icer, Illuminated entry, Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Sliding Rear Doors, Manual Tri-Zone Climate Control System, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 1, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Side Rails, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control. Recent Arrival!Odometer is 37579 miles below market average! At Bob Bell we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS THE BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore County, Harford County, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randallstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgate and Towson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233886052060
    Stock: P9806B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,800

    2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited

    132,344 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Johnson City Honda - Johnson City / Tennessee

    Galaxy Black 2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT Entourage Limited, 4D Passenger Van, 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Galaxy Black.Recent Arrival!The Johnson City Way.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233086047600
    Stock: H49834B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    254,819 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hubler Auto Center - Rushville / Indiana

    ... 2008 Hyundai Entourage ... CARFAX: Buy Back Guarantee, Clean Title ... The Hubler Auto Group, teamed with Hubler Auto Center, has sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles to Indiana customers since 1961. Deciding where to shop is a BIG decision. Let us make it an easy one. Carfax Report Purchased 08/12/2020

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233X86044686
    Stock: 20054D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $9,998

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    126,185 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Casey Chevrolet - Newport News / Virginia

    Odometer is 8706 miles below market average! Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition.. 2 Year/200,000 mi. Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Day Money Back Guarantee, Free Oil Changes & State Inspections. Complimentary delivery to your home. See dealer for details * CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT FWD 2 Year/200,000 mi. Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Day Money Back Guarantee, Free Oil Changes & State Inspections. Casey Chevrolet in Newport News is a one-stop shop for quality car sales and service for shoppers and owners in Hampton Roads, Norfolk and Richmond. Our experienced and knowledgeable team of salespeople and certified mechanics will not only match you with the vehicle that best suits your taste, needs, and budget, but help you keep that vehicle running smoothly for years to come.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233586047091
    Stock: CU92827
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $4,300

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    147,741 miles
    Delivery available*

    Gregg Young Chevrolet of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska

    Load up the family and enjoy our award-winning **Accident Free**2008**Hyundai**Entourage**GLS**Brake Assist**Remote Keyless Entry** proudly presented in Sonora Gold. Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 that generates 242hp and is connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive offers exceptional economy and a smooth ride with near 25mpg on the open road. The Entourage exterior displays a contemporary design, with a V-shaped hood, projector-beam headlights, sculpted front fenders/bumper, and standard roof rails. Inside the GLS trim, features include seating for seven passengers, as well as cruise control, keyless entry, a tri-zone climate control system with rear air conditioning and a great-sounding AM/FM/CD audio system. Built to a standard befitting its stellar reputation, our Hyundai Entourage is well-equipped with good handling for a minivan its size. It gets good marks, making it a valid choice for those who need plenty of room to safely haul around a large family. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Come view or test-drive your new vehicle at 3030 Gateway Blvd Edmonton, Alberta. We offer PRE-APPROVAL programs so call (402) 572-8080 to get started today! At Gregg Young Chevrolet... We'll Go The Extra Mile For You. We have an app for that! Download the Gregg Young Chevrolet application directly to your iPhone or Android.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDMC233986048437
    Stock: A14892
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

