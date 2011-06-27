Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,495Fair Deal
2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS138,788 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS --- 3.8L V6 ---AC --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- CRUISE CONTROL --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS ----ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL --- KEYLESS ENTRY --- POWER MIRRORS --- LUGGAGE RACK --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Rear door type: liftgate, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.33, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Side mirror adjustments: power, Roof rack, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: 3, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire prefix: P, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: swing out, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233576037661
Stock: 22999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2007 Hyundai Entourage SE171,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Elgin Kia - Elgin / Illinois
Thank you for your interest in our 2007 Hyundai Entourage. This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras AND A LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH LOW MILES. Buy with confidence! This vehicles story can be verified with a CARFAX Title History report. Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. So clean you'd swear it was new! We offer the lowest prices on hard to find vehicles. Ultra-luxurious interior will appeal to all who drive or ride in this vehicle. Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Good Credit Bad Credit Everyone is Approved Please Call (847) 717-8800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233076022775
Stock: 502952B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999Good Deal | $1,497 below market
2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS142,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Hyundai Entourage 4dr 4dr Wagon GLS features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gold with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233786051952
Stock: CYC-051952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $3,500
2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS182,246 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax OK, Runs and drives OK, AC is Cold, Tires OK, Leather Airbag light on, Paint fade scratches and dings (see pics). AS TRADED $3500 OUT THE DOOR!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233886053838
Stock: 461A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$5,861Good Deal | $1,464 below market
2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS99,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air - Bel Air / Maryland
SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG !!! 125% KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE INS !!! **CLEAN CARFAX**, 4D Passenger Van, 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Airbags, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodycolor Exterior Door Handles, Chrome-Insert Bodyside Moldings, Cruise Control, Dual Bodycolor Power Side View Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/TCS & ABS, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Wiper De-Icer, Illuminated entry, Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Sliding Rear Doors, Manual Tri-Zone Climate Control System, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 1, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Side Rails, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control. Recent Arrival!Odometer is 37579 miles below market average! At Bob Bell we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS THE BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore County, Harford County, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randallstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgate and Towson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233886052060
Stock: P9806B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$4,800
2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited132,344 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson City Honda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Galaxy Black 2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT Entourage Limited, 4D Passenger Van, 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Galaxy Black.Recent Arrival!The Johnson City Way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233086047600
Stock: H49834B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS254,819 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hubler Auto Center - Rushville / Indiana
... 2008 Hyundai Entourage ... CARFAX: Buy Back Guarantee, Clean Title ... The Hubler Auto Group, teamed with Hubler Auto Center, has sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles to Indiana customers since 1961. Deciding where to shop is a BIG decision. Let us make it an easy one. Carfax Report Purchased 08/12/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233X86044686
Stock: 20054D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $9,998
2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS126,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Casey Chevrolet - Newport News / Virginia
Odometer is 8706 miles below market average! Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition.. 2 Year/200,000 mi. Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Day Money Back Guarantee, Free Oil Changes & State Inspections. Complimentary delivery to your home. See dealer for details * CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT FWD 2 Year/200,000 mi. Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Day Money Back Guarantee, Free Oil Changes & State Inspections. Casey Chevrolet in Newport News is a one-stop shop for quality car sales and service for shoppers and owners in Hampton Roads, Norfolk and Richmond. Our experienced and knowledgeable team of salespeople and certified mechanics will not only match you with the vehicle that best suits your taste, needs, and budget, but help you keep that vehicle running smoothly for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233586047091
Stock: CU92827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $4,300
2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS147,741 milesDelivery available*
Gregg Young Chevrolet of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Load up the family and enjoy our award-winning **Accident Free**2008**Hyundai**Entourage**GLS**Brake Assist**Remote Keyless Entry** proudly presented in Sonora Gold. Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 that generates 242hp and is connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive offers exceptional economy and a smooth ride with near 25mpg on the open road. The Entourage exterior displays a contemporary design, with a V-shaped hood, projector-beam headlights, sculpted front fenders/bumper, and standard roof rails. Inside the GLS trim, features include seating for seven passengers, as well as cruise control, keyless entry, a tri-zone climate control system with rear air conditioning and a great-sounding AM/FM/CD audio system. Built to a standard befitting its stellar reputation, our Hyundai Entourage is well-equipped with good handling for a minivan its size. It gets good marks, making it a valid choice for those who need plenty of room to safely haul around a large family. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Come view or test-drive your new vehicle at 3030 Gateway Blvd Edmonton, Alberta. We offer PRE-APPROVAL programs so call (402) 572-8080 to get started today! At Gregg Young Chevrolet... We'll Go The Extra Mile For You. We have an app for that! Download the Gregg Young Chevrolet application directly to your iPhone or Android.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233986048437
Stock: A14892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020