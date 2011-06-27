Vehicle overview

In recent years, Hyundai has distinguished itself as a manufacturer that gives you more for less, delivering value-priced vehicles with abundant safety and luxury features, and generous warranties. This tradition continues with the 2007 Hyundai Entourage. It's the marque's first-ever minivan, and like its platform-mate, the Kia Sedona, offers a pleasant mix of comfort, convenience and safety at a price tag that's significantly lower than that of most other minivans.

However, the Entourage's affordable price doesn't mean you'll be giving up interior room or feature content. Measuring 202 inches from nose to tail, it's just as big as its competitors. And Hyundai's latest offers all the amenities most have come to expect in a modern minivan -- side airbags, stability control and a fold-flat third-row seat are all present and accounted for. Three trims are available, but you don't need to go crazy with the options to enjoy a generous standard features list. The base GLS offers remote keyless entry, a 60/40 third-row bench that drops into the floor, removable second-row captain's chairs, front-seat side airbags, head curtain airbags for all three rows, tri-zone air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, stability control, 16-inch wheels and 13 cupholders. The 2007 Hyundai Entourage is powered by a capable 3.8-liter V6 good for 250 horsepower. Handling falls short of being athletic, but there's enough power and capability here to satisfy the needs of most buyers.

Overall, the Entourage doesn't offer quite as much refinement as the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. It's not class-leading in its handling, either, but it's a competent performer in most respects, delivering all a modern minivan should for hundreds, and in some cases, thousands less than the segment's big-name stars. If you're hoping to maximize your buying dollar with a minivan that's capable yet affordably priced, the 2007 Hyundai Entourage (or its twin, the Kia Sedona) is your best choice.