2007 Hyundai Entourage Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride quality, quiet cabin with ample storage, impressive acceleration, top-notch crash test scores, outstanding build quality, lengthy warranty coverage.
- Handling could be sharper, cramped third row, some high-end features not available, some low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Hyundai Entourage minivan offers lots of value for the buck, with plenty of safety and comfort features, excellent crash test ratings and a price tag that's among the lowest in its class. It's a smart choice for families on a budget.
Vehicle overview
In recent years, Hyundai has distinguished itself as a manufacturer that gives you more for less, delivering value-priced vehicles with abundant safety and luxury features, and generous warranties. This tradition continues with the 2007 Hyundai Entourage. It's the marque's first-ever minivan, and like its platform-mate, the Kia Sedona, offers a pleasant mix of comfort, convenience and safety at a price tag that's significantly lower than that of most other minivans.
However, the Entourage's affordable price doesn't mean you'll be giving up interior room or feature content. Measuring 202 inches from nose to tail, it's just as big as its competitors. And Hyundai's latest offers all the amenities most have come to expect in a modern minivan -- side airbags, stability control and a fold-flat third-row seat are all present and accounted for. Three trims are available, but you don't need to go crazy with the options to enjoy a generous standard features list. The base GLS offers remote keyless entry, a 60/40 third-row bench that drops into the floor, removable second-row captain's chairs, front-seat side airbags, head curtain airbags for all three rows, tri-zone air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, stability control, 16-inch wheels and 13 cupholders. The 2007 Hyundai Entourage is powered by a capable 3.8-liter V6 good for 250 horsepower. Handling falls short of being athletic, but there's enough power and capability here to satisfy the needs of most buyers.
Overall, the Entourage doesn't offer quite as much refinement as the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. It's not class-leading in its handling, either, but it's a competent performer in most respects, delivering all a modern minivan should for hundreds, and in some cases, thousands less than the segment's big-name stars. If you're hoping to maximize your buying dollar with a minivan that's capable yet affordably priced, the 2007 Hyundai Entourage (or its twin, the Kia Sedona) is your best choice.
2007 Hyundai Entourage models
The 2007 Hyundai Entourage seven-passenger minivan comes in three well-equipped trims. The base GLS offers 16-inch wheels, removable second-row captain's chairs, a 60/40 split-folding third-row seat with in-floor storage, a six-way manual-adjustable driver seat, tri-zone air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, cruise control, full power accessories and keyless entry. The midgrade Entourage SE trim adds 17-inch alloys, dual power-sliding rear doors, a power tailgate, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls), wood or metal accents and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat.
The top-of-the-line Entourage Limited trim kicks things up a notch with heated leather seats and an electroluminescent instrument cluster. In addition, this trim gives you access to a sunroof, as well as the Ultimate Package, which bundles an upgraded 13-speaker surround-sound audio system and a rear DVD entertainment system, with a four-way power front-passenger seat, power-adjustable pedals and an integrated memory system that governs the driver seat, mirrors and pedals. The upgraded audio and entertainment systems can also be purchased without these extras on SE and Limited models. Heated seats are included when you order them on the SE.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive Hyundai Entourage minivan is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that generates 242 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is rated at 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway.
Safety
Standard safety features on all 2007 Hyundai Entourages include antilock brakes with brake assist; stability and traction control; side curtain airbags for all three rows; front-seat side airbags; a tire-pressure monitoring system and active front-seat headrests. Rear parking sensors and adjustable pedals are available on the Limited as part of the Ultimate Package, but we wish Hyundai would offer them to GLS and SE buyers as well. Safety ratings on the Hyundai Entourage are impressive, as it scored a perfect five-star rating in NHTSA crash tests for its protection of occupants in front- and side-impact collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the Entourage its coveted Gold Award, as the minivan earned a top rating of "Good" for its crash protection in frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, and for the effectiveness of its head restraints in rear impacts.
Driving
Boasting impressive acceleration, the Entourage's capable V6 is never at a loss for power in both city and highway driving. Shifts are mostly smooth and well-timed, though the transmission can occasionally be a bit slow to respond. Those who travel in this Hyundai will experience a ride that's both comfortable and quiet; however, handling isn't especially athletic. The 2007 Hyundai Entourage responds predictably around corners, but it has less precise steering (and more body roll) than you'd get from its class-leading competition.
Interior
The Entourage's cabin offers ample versatility for a minivan. All three rows offer ample legroom, and fore/aft-adjustable second-row chairs permit you to reallocate space as needed. However, headroom is tight, and we suspect that's the reason the third-row bench is mounted so low to the floor. The seat is fine for children, but adults will feel the squeeze. The third-row seats easily fold into the floor and the second-row seats are removable, though doing so requires some effort since each seat weighs more than 75 pounds. Switchgear and interior materials are adequate, but don't quite match the refinement of pricier vans like the Odyssey. Also, a navigation system is noticeably absent from the options list, as is a rear backup camera. The Entourage's rear DVD player is a stand-alone device, and can't be controlled from the driver seat; the driver will have to pull over in order to change the programming. Cargo capacity tops out at 141.5 cubic feet, a couple cubes shy of what the Dodge Grand Caravan, Odyssey and Sienna offer.
