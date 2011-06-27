  1. Home
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/473.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Package 01yes
Limited Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Bongiovi DPS Audio Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Wing Spoileryes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Length179.1 in.
Curb weight2818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Windy Sea Blue
  • Geranium Red
  • Symphony Silver
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Shale Gray Metallic
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Venetian Red
  • Phantom Black
  • Desert Bronze
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Diamond
  • Shimmering Air Silver
Interior Colors
  • Beige Leather, leather
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Black Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
