Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Elantra Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,711*
Total Cash Price
$12,635
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,220*
Total Cash Price
$16,970
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,168*
Total Cash Price
$12,387
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,307*
Total Cash Price
$17,466
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,492*
Total Cash Price
$17,094
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,255*
Total Cash Price
$12,882
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,394*
Total Cash Price
$17,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Elantra Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$4,263
|Maintenance
|$857
|$559
|$462
|$1,487
|$1,416
|$4,781
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$706
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$873
|Financing
|$679
|$547
|$404
|$254
|$91
|$1,975
|Depreciation
|$3,561
|$1,179
|$1,037
|$919
|$825
|$7,521
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,066
|$4,715
|$4,476
|$5,402
|$5,052
|$27,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$5,725
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$751
|$621
|$1,997
|$1,902
|$6,421
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$948
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,173
|Financing
|$912
|$734
|$543
|$341
|$122
|$2,652
|Depreciation
|$4,783
|$1,584
|$1,393
|$1,234
|$1,108
|$10,102
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,834
|$6,334
|$6,012
|$7,256
|$6,786
|$37,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,179
|Maintenance
|$840
|$548
|$453
|$1,458
|$1,388
|$4,687
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$692
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$856
|Financing
|$666
|$536
|$396
|$249
|$89
|$1,936
|Depreciation
|$3,491
|$1,156
|$1,017
|$901
|$809
|$7,374
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,908
|$4,623
|$4,388
|$5,296
|$4,953
|$27,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$5,892
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$773
|$639
|$2,056
|$1,957
|$6,609
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$976
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,207
|Financing
|$939
|$756
|$558
|$351
|$125
|$2,730
|Depreciation
|$4,922
|$1,630
|$1,434
|$1,270
|$1,141
|$10,397
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,150
|$6,518
|$6,187
|$7,467
|$6,984
|$38,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Elantra Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$5,767
|Maintenance
|$1,159
|$756
|$625
|$2,012
|$1,915
|$6,468
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$955
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,181
|Financing
|$919
|$740
|$546
|$344
|$123
|$2,672
|Depreciation
|$4,818
|$1,595
|$1,403
|$1,243
|$1,116
|$10,176
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,913
|$6,380
|$6,055
|$7,308
|$6,835
|$37,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Elantra Sedan Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,346
|Maintenance
|$874
|$570
|$471
|$1,516
|$1,444
|$4,874
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$720
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$890
|Financing
|$693
|$557
|$412
|$259
|$93
|$2,013
|Depreciation
|$3,631
|$1,202
|$1,058
|$937
|$841
|$7,669
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,224
|$4,808
|$4,564
|$5,508
|$5,151
|$28,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$6,060
|Maintenance
|$1,218
|$795
|$657
|$2,114
|$2,013
|$6,796
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,003
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,241
|Financing
|$966
|$777
|$574
|$361
|$129
|$2,807
|Depreciation
|$5,062
|$1,676
|$1,475
|$1,306
|$1,173
|$10,692
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,467
|$6,703
|$6,363
|$7,679
|$7,182
|$39,394
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Elantra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Elantra in Virginia is:not available
