Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car, Great Value
I wanted to wait till my first year of ownership was completed before offering my opinion. As of July 3rd I will have owned my 2014 Elantra SE Manual for a year and have put a little over 16,000 miles on it. My thoughts after a year is that this is a very good, solid, economical and reliable automobile and has been completely trouble free. I really like the styling and find the car very comfortable to drive. The fuel economy is fantastic. Mixed city/highway cycle returns 36.4 mpg and if I am keeping a steady 70 72 on the highway I consistently get 40.2. The Elantra is an exceptional value and is worthy of consideration in a new car purchase.
Love this car!
I bought my 2014 Elantra Sport one month ago. I have 1000 miles on it and have enjoyed every mile! I love the larger 2.0 engine and more power over the the 1.8 liter. Its like driving a sportscar with the functionality of a sedan. I have a 4 year old so you can see how functionality is important. I'm getting better gas milage than what was shown on the window sticker (with the Active ECO turned on). You do sacrifice power for the economy however. I almost bought a Sonata turbo but decided the Elantra Sport was a much better value for my budget and I still get the sporty feeling I was yearning for. The more I drive it, the more I like it. Get yours today, you'll like it too!
Love my 2014 Limited
I am not sure about the bad reviews because I love mine. I owned everything from, Pintos to Caddys. I like the car all the way around and feel it is one of the most under rated cars out there.
Still in Love
I purchased my elantra June 2014, 15 months and 12000 miles later, it is still a great vehicle. I have been through many cars, I get the car shopping itch almost yearly, and after checking out all the new models and value in the market, for the first time ever, I decided the vehicle I had already was still the best option. It's very stylish, my limited has all the sleek technology of any extremely pricey vehicles, but for a deal that can't be beat. It drives really well, I mainly use it for my daily work, school, and hoke trips, but I have taken long distance drives and it handles great. I was looking into a suv, for more room, better suspension, and less road noise, but unless your willing to pay $35,000 or more for the same features, you won't find a vehicle with a better bang for its buck. It's economical, save with price, save on gas, and I haven't had any maintenance issues so save on repairs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Rattles, Shakes, and Slides
This car has truly poor handling. It's wet and snow traction are horrendous. You can't hit a dip in the road or a pothole without the car flopping around and the traction control coming on. This car feels both cheap and low quality.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner