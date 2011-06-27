Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car, Great Value eflatblues , 06/29/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I wanted to wait till my first year of ownership was completed before offering my opinion. As of July 3rd I will have owned my 2014 Elantra SE Manual for a year and have put a little over 16,000 miles on it. My thoughts after a year is that this is a very good, solid, economical and reliable automobile and has been completely trouble free. I really like the styling and find the car very comfortable to drive. The fuel economy is fantastic. Mixed city/highway cycle returns 36.4 mpg and if I am keeping a steady 70  72 on the highway I consistently get 40.2. The Elantra is an exceptional value and is worthy of consideration in a new car purchase. Report Abuse

Love this car! chrisw5000 , 08/05/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2014 Elantra Sport one month ago. I have 1000 miles on it and have enjoyed every mile! I love the larger 2.0 engine and more power over the the 1.8 liter. Its like driving a sportscar with the functionality of a sedan. I have a 4 year old so you can see how functionality is important. I'm getting better gas milage than what was shown on the window sticker (with the Active ECO turned on). You do sacrifice power for the economy however. I almost bought a Sonata turbo but decided the Elantra Sport was a much better value for my budget and I still get the sporty feeling I was yearning for. The more I drive it, the more I like it. Get yours today, you'll like it too! Report Abuse

Love my 2014 Limited William Rice , 03/30/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I am not sure about the bad reviews because I love mine. I owned everything from, Pintos to Caddys. I like the car all the way around and feel it is one of the most under rated cars out there. Report Abuse

Still in Love LawtonLady , 09/13/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased my elantra June 2014, 15 months and 12000 miles later, it is still a great vehicle. I have been through many cars, I get the car shopping itch almost yearly, and after checking out all the new models and value in the market, for the first time ever, I decided the vehicle I had already was still the best option. It's very stylish, my limited has all the sleek technology of any extremely pricey vehicles, but for a deal that can't be beat. It drives really well, I mainly use it for my daily work, school, and hoke trips, but I have taken long distance drives and it handles great. I was looking into a suv, for more room, better suspension, and less road noise, but unless your willing to pay $35,000 or more for the same features, you won't find a vehicle with a better bang for its buck. It's economical, save with price, save on gas, and I haven't had any maintenance issues so save on repairs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse