Used 1998 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Decent
Well up to a couple of months ago I would rant and rave about this car. I've had it for 7 years and for 6.5 of those years I also put no money into it, just the usual tires, brakes, battery, etc. I loved it so much and found it was so reliable I even named it. However the past few months have not been great, had to replace the spark plug kit and then last week the transmission completely stopped functioning (automatic transmission). 115,000 miles on it, but too expensive to fix so it's getting sold for parts :(
If only I had done some research
When I bought my Elantra, I was in need of a cheap vehicle fast. I wish I could go back and choose a bike, a three-legged blind mule, or a good pair of shoes. This was the worst buy. I began to think the check engine light was supposed to be on all the time. It was ok, though, because of Hyundai's warranty...right??? Well not if the warranty department claims nothing is wrong. It also liked to shift in and out of gears at constant speed and elevation, but according to the warranty department this was normal too. HMMM!!! I will never buy a Hundai product again.
If you can spend the money...upgrade
The car is 4 years old with 70K miles and wont pass smog by a large margin...this is a warning to you all. Of course the "great" new Hyundai warranty does not cover emissions at this point. The car accelerates so badly you almost get killed every time you have to merge on to the freeway. Using the airconditioning cuts what little power you have in half. Stay away from Romero Motors in Ontario California as they are a bunch of crooks and do not back up the products they sell.
it has been a good car
this car has gave me better service than the gm s i have owned they r crap this car is cheaper and was more reliable than my saturn and cavalier but don't get the automatic model the trans r crap and if you change the timing belt when you should you will have no problems with the engine the worse design is the front rotors the r a bad design but i updated them to 2000 spindles which spindles r better but all car have so flaws and this one has a lot less than the others have been a mechanic 4 30 years have worked on everything and this is one of the better cars maintenance is the key to a lot of them but transmission problems is a problem with all the automakers right now
Great Car
I bought this vehicle new andI was weary of Hyundai's reputation but decided to take my chances after a surprising test drive. This was also before they offered the great warranty. I have never regretted my decision. My Elantra now has 135,000 miles on it w/o any problems at all! The only items I have had to replace in over 4 years are considered normal maintanence such as wiper blades, tires, brakes, and a battery. The car has never failed to start, and has driven flawlessly in a number of extreme conditions as I live in the northeast. I just passed the strict Massachusetts emissions test w/o a problem at all.
