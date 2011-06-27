Used 1998 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Decent Lindsay , 11/06/2010 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Well up to a couple of months ago I would rant and rave about this car. I've had it for 7 years and for 6.5 of those years I also put no money into it, just the usual tires, brakes, battery, etc. I loved it so much and found it was so reliable I even named it. However the past few months have not been great, had to replace the spark plug kit and then last week the transmission completely stopped functioning (automatic transmission). 115,000 miles on it, but too expensive to fix so it's getting sold for parts :( Report Abuse

If only I had done some research tueyjr , 05/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful When I bought my Elantra, I was in need of a cheap vehicle fast. I wish I could go back and choose a bike, a three-legged blind mule, or a good pair of shoes. This was the worst buy. I began to think the check engine light was supposed to be on all the time. It was ok, though, because of Hyundai's warranty...right??? Well not if the warranty department claims nothing is wrong. It also liked to shift in and out of gears at constant speed and elevation, but according to the warranty department this was normal too. HMMM!!! I will never buy a Hundai product again. Report Abuse

If you can spend the money...upgrade Warren Burton , 06/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car is 4 years old with 70K miles and wont pass smog by a large margin...this is a warning to you all. Of course the "great" new Hyundai warranty does not cover emissions at this point. The car accelerates so badly you almost get killed every time you have to merge on to the freeway. Using the airconditioning cuts what little power you have in half. Stay away from Romero Motors in Ontario California as they are a bunch of crooks and do not back up the products they sell. Report Abuse

it has been a good car george , 01/11/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this car has gave me better service than the gm s i have owned they r crap this car is cheaper and was more reliable than my saturn and cavalier but don't get the automatic model the trans r crap and if you change the timing belt when you should you will have no problems with the engine the worse design is the front rotors the r a bad design but i updated them to 2000 spindles which spindles r better but all car have so flaws and this one has a lot less than the others have been a mechanic 4 30 years have worked on everything and this is one of the better cars maintenance is the key to a lot of them but transmission problems is a problem with all the automakers right now Report Abuse