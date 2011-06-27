Used 1992 Hyundai Elantra GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque102 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length171.6 in.
Curb weight2524 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Cabernet Metallic
  • Dark Satin Beige Metallic
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Navy Blue Pearl
  • Wine Red Pearl
  • Garnet Red Pearl
