Used 1992 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- 120,934 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - TONS OF RECENT MAINT WORK DONE - NEW TIMING BELT, NEW AXLES, NEW 4 NEW TIRES - SIDE AIRBAGS AND ABS BRAKES (HUGE DEAL FOR NEW DRIVERS!) - COSMETICALLY...ITS NOT THE BEST. HUGE DENT IN THE BACK, OXIDIZED PAINT, SEAT RIPPED, ITS MARGINAL. SEE PICS. RUNS AWESOME - APART FROM THE COSMETICS, W/ ALL THE RECENT MAINT' IT SHOULD PROVE TO BE A GOOD RUNNER/GOOD FIRST CAR - COLD AC - CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, AND CD PLAYER - EVEN W/ THE DENT, THE TRUNK CLOSES AND "STILL WORKS" - FOR THE MONEY THIS IS A GOOD DEAL FOR A WAGON! - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN55D11U030237
Stock: DF722241H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,130 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,690
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 5 SPEED MANUAL - ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUN REALLY WELL! - TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP HAVE BEEN DONE BEFORE - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - POWER WINDOWS - A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN THAT RUNS WELL! - WITH THE 5 SPEED MANUAL, THIS SHOULD BE A REALLY RELIABLE BASIC TRANSPORT TYPE OF CAR! - OUTSIDE PAINT IS IN POOR CONDITION, INSIDE IS RATHER WELL KEPT - THESE ARE REALLY GOOD CARS FOR THE MONEY! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D31U167724
Stock: DF03022541H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,999$3,980 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4819 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LFXHU223471
Stock: B307023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 109,921 miles
$2,500
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
Heated Leather Seats**, Bluetooth**, Great Service History**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, NAM TITLE IS ISSUED, Elantra GT, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver.24/33 City/Highway MPGSilver 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT 2.0L DOHCAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN55D71U022823
Stock: B20287B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 4,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,899$3,782 Below Market
Toyota of North Miami - Miami / Florida
2019 Hyundai Elantra. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/37 City/Highway MPGQuartz White Pearl 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VCargo Package (Cargo Net, Reversible Cargo Tray, and Trunk Hooks), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF3KH408323
Stock: PT7329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 114,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
You're going to love the 2001 Hyundai Elantra! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Hyundai infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: variably intermittent wipers, front bucket seats, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D01U031955
Stock: C4753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 13,314 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$4,387 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan 6A is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 8.0, Rear brake type: drum, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front/rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front/rear, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release / keyless entry/panic alarm/trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic. This Hyundai includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, and Alloy Wheels. This Elantra Value edition is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF8HU194040
Stock: 194040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,031$3,099 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Honda Auto Mall - Louisville / Kentucky
WE'RE CHANGING THE GAME IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE. -BUY YOUR CAR ONLINE WITH WYLER DIRECT -WE'LL DELIVER TO YOUR DRIVEWAY FREE OF CHARGE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Portofino Gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD IVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VOdometer is 2284 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPGAsk about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF0LH566412
Stock: 34T2051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 4,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,165$3,083 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Honda Auto Mall - Louisville / Kentucky
WE'RE CHANGING THE GAME IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE. -BUY YOUR CAR ONLINE WITH WYLER DIRECT -WE'LL DELIVER TO YOUR DRIVEWAY FREE OF CHARGE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Phantom Black 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD IVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VOdometer is 5490 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPGAsk about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF3LH570633
Stock: 34T2053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 4,866 miles
$14,249$2,897 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Toyota of Clarksville - Clarksville / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. ***WE'RE CHANGING THE GAME IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU, AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE.***, **BUY YOUR CAR ONLINE WITH WYLER DIRECT. WE'LL DELIVER TO YOUR DRIVE WAY FREE OF CHARGE.***. Odometer is 6946 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF1LH566516
Stock: 31T10599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 59,288 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Chevrolet of Wasilla - Wasilla / Alaska
GREAT MILES 59,288! GLS trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE . Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Hyundai GLS with Ocean Blue exterior and Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 140 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US Chevrolet of Wasilla sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs near Palmer and Anchorage, Alaska. We offer financing options and incentives for all Alaska Chevrolet customers. Conveniently accessible from AK-3, we are located at 3700 E Parks Hwy in Wasilla. Well worth the drive from Sutton or Anchorage, our sales department is open seven days a week until 8: 00 PM to serve you. If you have any questions, please contact us today! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D51U164260
Stock: W4284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE15,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,477$2,558 Below Market
Keyes Hyundai - Los Angeles / California
Hyundai Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Elantra is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -CARFAX 1-Owner 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty* 10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance* *From original in-service date and zero (0) miles. Thank you for inquiring about this vehicle. It is a non-smoker car and great on gas. Maintenance records available. At Keyes Hyundai Van Nuys, we do a complete 160 point inspection and we are proud of our Pre-Owned vehicles. Keyes Hyundai on Van Nuys is one of the largest Hyundai dealerships in America located on 5746 Van Nuys Blvd. We serve customers from Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Mission HillsTax, title, license, dealer fees, and dealer installed options (unless itemized above) are extra. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF0HU421866
Stock: 00300157
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 28,251 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$3,915 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4971 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LFXHU229898
Stock: O307632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 17,028 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,899$3,108 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL is offered in stylish Symphony Silver. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 147hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan offers up to 37mpg on the highway, a smooth ride, and attractive styling enhanced by daytime running lights and split-spoke alloy wheels.Step into our Elantra SEL's cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers. You'll appreciate the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, and USB inputs on every journey as well as the incredible niceties on offer. Some of the many amenities include supportive front seats, air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, and a remarkably spacious trunk.Our Hyundai also features blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control for your peace of mind. Our Elantra stands out from the competition thanks to its superb blend of style, comfort, and capability! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF4JH369904
Stock: 113563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 8,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,488$2,385 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 2353 miles below market average!30/40 City/Highway MPG 30/40 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF6LH570190
Stock: 570190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited20,654 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000$3,457 Below Market
South Shore Hyundai - Valley Stream / New York
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited- Certified- 20,654 miles only- automatic transmission- Bluetooth / Back up camera / Leather- Any credit situation can be approved- Affordable Monthly paymentsWe want you to know that we value the health and safety of our customers and staff. As a business, South Shore Hyundai is taking the extra steps necessary to maintain a healthy and sanitary workplace while still meeting our customers' needs including but not limited toThorough cleanings of all dealership facilities dailySanitizing gel and foam stations available on-siteProviding our staff with specific instructions on handwashing and the importance of staying home if they are notfeeling wellAdhering to recommended social distance from other staffand customers**The Internet Price is reflective after $1,995 down. Subject to primary lenders approval. Additional down payment options are available. Must mention internet price in order to receive discounted pricing**All prices exclude tax, title, dealer fees of $695, tags, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is.South Shore Hyundai is the latest state-of-the-art facility conveniently located near the Green Acres Mall. Our success is due to our focus on the customer, so you know that when you come to our dealership, you'll get the service you deserve.Every vehicle purchased from SOUTH SHORE HYUNDAI comes with:- 1 year of FREE oil changes- 6 months of FREE lost key replacement- 6 months of FREE dent & ding replacement- Complimentary starbucks coffee and bagels during servicevisits
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF3HH087196
Stock: U7693A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 13,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,288$2,303 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Sanford - Sanford / Florida
NAPLETON ONE PRICE, NO HAGGLING AND CUSTOMER FRIENDLY ASSOCIATES. 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE WOW! NAPLETON GOLD CERTIFIED- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, BACKUP CAMERA, MP3/USB/IPOD COMPATIBLE, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, FULLY SERVICED, AUTO, NON SMOKER OWNED, Elantra SE, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, IVT, FWD, Symphony Silver, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Family owned and operated since 1931! Come join our family! Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford 855-743-7423.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD74LF1LH539190
Stock: LH539190P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 27,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$3,340 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Lakeside Blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Push button start, Elantra Limited, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, gray Leather, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF9HH190283
Stock: PTD8481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
