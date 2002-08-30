Used 1992 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida

Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan 6A is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 8.0, Rear brake type: drum, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front/rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front/rear, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release / keyless entry/panic alarm/trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic. This Hyundai includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, and Alloy Wheels. This Elantra Value edition is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHD74LF8HU194040

Stock: 194040

Certified Pre-Owned: No

