Used 1992 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

Elantra Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT in Black
    used

    2001 Hyundai Elantra GT

    120,934 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    150,130 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,690

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Red
    used

    2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    8,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    $3,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT
    used

    2001 Hyundai Elantra GT

    109,921 miles

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    4,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $11,899

    $3,782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    114,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,991

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    used

    2017 Hyundai Elantra SE

    13,314 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $4,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Gray
    used

    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    5,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,031

    $3,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Black
    used

    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    4,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,165

    $3,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Silver
    used

    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    4,866 miles

    $14,249

    $2,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    59,288 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Elantra SE

    15,667 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,477

    $2,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    28,251 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $3,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    17,028 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,899

    $3,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Silver
    used

    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    8,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $14,488

    $2,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    20,654 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,000

    $3,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2020 Hyundai Elantra SE

    13,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,288

    $2,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    27,599 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,900

    $3,340 Below Market
    Details

  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (67%)
Worse Than a Yugo
Mark Palmer,08/30/2002
This was the worst new car I ever owned, and I never drove it hard. It was at the dealership for repairs over 15 times in three years. It started out with numerous electrical problems. The 5 speed transmission was rebuilt at 15k miles. The throttle body went at 30k, the front end components at 40k. There were many other numerous issues also, too many to mention. Finally, its timing belt broke at 50k miles, which threw all of its exhaust valves into the pistons. It was rebuilt, but I was fed up with it at that point and sold it. Way too much downtime. DO NOT buy a 1992-1995 Hyundai Elantra as a used car. They are horrible!
Report abuse
