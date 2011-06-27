Used 1992 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Worse Than a Yugo
This was the worst new car I ever owned, and I never drove it hard. It was at the dealership for repairs over 15 times in three years. It started out with numerous electrical problems. The 5 speed transmission was rebuilt at 15k miles. The throttle body went at 30k, the front end components at 40k. There were many other numerous issues also, too many to mention. Finally, its timing belt broke at 50k miles, which threw all of its exhaust valves into the pistons. It was rebuilt, but I was fed up with it at that point and sold it. Way too much downtime. DO NOT buy a 1992-1995 Hyundai Elantra as a used car. They are horrible!
american is better
number one gripe. the paint job. all the clear coat and paint is coming off. OTHER GRIPES the knob's to all the heater and ac control's broke. the glove department door will not close. a seat belt buzzer keep's coming on and will not go back off. but there are alot of thing's i like about the car also. i love the style. it look's sharp, and sporty. real good pick-up,and easy access to all the control's up front.
Not a half bad car considering the price
I purchased this Hyundai as my first car . Since then I've been using it for delivering pizza. After adding over 40000km to it I have a few things to say. The following has gone wrong: Muffler fell off, $90. Shifter cable snappe...on the freeway, $114. CV boots tore off $40 (diy). Synchronizers shot, $1800 to rebuild ... yeah right. $150 for a wreck and a weekend later ta da :) It's actually a decent little beater. Good on gas, has had only the problems you'd expect for an econo import with 200k+ on it, no body rust, not interior wear, and runs smooth as the day I got it.
