Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring Hatchback Consumer Reviews
the good and the bad
The good: Am in my 3rd year of ownership and the car has been reliable so far. It is amazingly spacious and has a clean interior design which I find appealing and uncluttered. Good visibility all around and the car handles well. With quality winter tires (I prefer Michelin) it has been very good in winter (am driving in Canada). I like the manual shift even though it feels odd sometimes. Has unusually good pulling power on hills in top gear (5th). If you flog it, it will respond willingly and feels quite sporty. Responds harshly to bumps (see my comments on tire size).
Engine rebuild at 85,000 miles
Oil seal failed at the right-hand side of the engine (accessory side, not transmission side). Found the cause to be worn main bearings allowing the crankshaft to move within the engine block, which pushed the oil seal out. $3700 to have the engine removed, rebuilt and reinstalled. Though the car has been in our family since new the Title was transferred from husband to wife, then to mother so Hyundai sees it as having changed ownership 3 times and would not honor the 100,000 mile power-train warranty. **update** Since original post the engine came out again at 90,000 miles. Unable to locate a new crankshaft, the shop that rebuilt the engine performed a weld repair on the crankshaft which failed resulting in a ticking noise. The repair shop honored their warranty and repaired the engine at no charge, but we were down a car for 5 weeks. Car just passed 101,000 miles yesterday and the engine light came on. To be continued . . .
Unique package
Excellent value at this price point. GLS with 15 inch tires has smoother ride than SE or 2009 model. Has also performed well in mid-atlantic snow storms to date. With the 5-speed, engine has good juice in 4th and 5th gears - especially when RPMs get up to 3,500 to 4,000. At lower speeds, especially in stop and go traffic, clutch is a little touchy. Brakes are very good, smooth but ready for a sharp stop if needed. Handling takes a while to get used to, mostly due to steering feel (electric power steering), but it's actually very sensitive and responsive (maybe a little too much so). Fuel economy ranges between 27 to 32 depending on city/highway mix.
It's been a good car
Year 6 of ownership and I've been satisfied. The touring has been a good car for my family of four. I was looking for something with versatile cargo space but not an SUV since I like to ride low to the ground. Pro's are the spacious cargo, excellent breaking, nice interior layout and price for the amount of car. In many regards it's a hidden gem. The cons are bumpy ride, thin fabrics make light dirt stains stand out, and OEM tires wore quickly and did not do well in the snow. However, with good all seasons or snow tires this car does well. At 45,000 miles only 1 minor repair (break pedal was making a little noise but nothing dangerous) that was included in the warranty. I narrowed down to the Prius And Subaru Outback, but did not enjoy driving the Prius, and the out back boxer engine was too loud and I didn't like the sitting position. Also considered golf and matrix but the cargo space was too small. No regrets so far.
Needs cruise for manual trans
Overall it's a great car. Going from an SUV that average 18 mpg to a hatchback with nearly just as much room that averages about 28 mpg for me I'm very pleased with my purchase. I wish the base model came with more options (mostly Cruise control!), but with what you get in a base model for 15k it's great
