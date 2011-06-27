  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(65)
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large cargo capacity, spacious cabin, entertaining handling, smooth ride, plenty of standard features, generous warranty.
  • Some cheap interior materials, engine loses refinement at higher rpm.
Hyundai Elantra Touring for Sale
List Price
$6,597
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring proudly displays its European roots as a spacious and solidly constructed compact car with surprisingly sophisticated road manners.

Vehicle overview

Despite American's general disdain for hatchbacks, there's always going to be a place for this highly versatile body style. For evidence, one need look no further than the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring, which blurs the line between hatchbacks and wagons. Despite being classified as a compact hatchback, the Touring is anything but small. Its interior is surprisingly spacious, with plenty of room for full-sized adults and bulky cargo -- a trait that is paramount for a family hauler. It could even be an alternative to many small crossover SUVs, as this hatchback offers sharper handling, better maneuverability and a significant fuel economy advantage.

Not to be confused with the Hyundai Elantra compact sedan, the Touring should be regarded as the sedan's interesting overseas cousin. Introduced to America last year, the Elantra Touring was conceived in Hyundai's European design studio, and its origins are readily apparent. From the outside, the Touring looks more athletic, with smoother flowing shapes than the sedan. Under the sheet metal, you'll find more responsive steering and handling that provides a sportier driving experience. The cabin is also different in that it lacks the sedan's relatively upscale feel, though it's still pleasing in most respects.

The initial price of admission has dropped from 2009 thanks to the introduction of the entry-level GLS model, but otherwise the Elantra Touring returns virtually unchanged for 2010. This is just fine by us, as the well-rounded Elantra Touring is still one of our top picks among hatchbacks. For drivers who desire more excitement than this moderately sporty Hyundai provides, the Mazda 3 will likely satisfy, and the new VW Golf upstages the Hyundai for those seeking more premium surroundings. The Kia Soul and Toyota Matrix are also worth a look. But overall the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring provides a very impressive mix of performance, utility and interior space. It's a rolling testament as to why the hatchback deserves more affection from American consumers.

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring models

The 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a four-door hatchback available in two trim levels. The base GLS includes 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, heated side mirrors, a tilt steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split rear seats, keyless entry and a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player, auxiliary/USB audio jacks and satellite radio. Opting for the Popular package adds roof rails, foglights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a trip computer, upgraded cloth upholstery, driver seat height and lumbar adjustments, a cooled glovebox and a retractable cargo cover.

The SE trim level includes all of the features of the GLS and Popular package and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and, on manual-transmission models, a sport shifter. Stand-alone options for both GLS and SE trim levels include a rear spoiler and Bluetooth.

2010 Highlights

The Hyundai Elantra Touring returns in 2010 with a new entry-level GLS model and available roof rails.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine with an output of 138 horsepower and 137 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard issue, with a four-speed automatic available as an option. In performance testing, a manual-shift Elantra Touring reached 60 mph from a standstill in 8.7 seconds, a respectable showing. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg in the city, 31 mpg on the highway and 26 mpg in combined driving with a manual transmission, while automatic-transmission models get nearly identical mileage at 23/30/26 mpg.

Safety

All 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring models include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. In government crash testing, the Elantra Touring received a perfect five stars (out of five) for frontal collision protection and four stars in side collisions.

Driving

Even though the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring has only 138 hp, it manages to make the best of each one of them. The Touring gets up to speed surprisingly well under hard acceleration, though the engine note grows buzzy at higher rpm. Around town, the Elantra Touring gets the job done thanks to its quiet cabin, compliant suspension and tight turning radius. On winding canyon roads, the steering is rather light, but otherwise the Touring is actually a pretty capable handler, which is no doubt a result of its European roots.

Interior

On the inside, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring plays the role of the brand's midrange model well enough, with a look and feel that is much nicer than the entry-level Hyundai Accent, but not nearly as refined and polished as the flagship Genesis sedan. There are enough soft-touch materials to give the Elantra Touring a slight edge over some of its competitors; however, overall quality is not particularly impressive, especially given that the Elantra sedan's cabin is a clear step up. On the bright side, switches and knobs are well-placed and easily operated without requiring you to take your eyes off the road, with the exception of the optional Bluetooth unit, which is placed above the rearview mirror and has a flimsy aftermarket feel.

The Elantra Touring's strong suit is its large interior volume. Headroom and legroom are plentiful in every seat, so even larger occupants should find the cabin comfortable for long road trips. Luggage space is similarly laudable, measuring just over 24 cubic feet behind the rear seats, though longer items like golf bags will require you to fold down a section of the rear seats. With both seats stowed, the cargo volume opens up to a capacious 65 cubes, which is more than you'll find in some crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

the good and the bad
carcommenter,04/08/2013
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
The good: Am in my 3rd year of ownership and the car has been reliable so far. It is amazingly spacious and has a clean interior design which I find appealing and uncluttered. Good visibility all around and the car handles well. With quality winter tires (I prefer Michelin) it has been very good in winter (am driving in Canada). I like the manual shift even though it feels odd sometimes. Has unusually good pulling power on hills in top gear (5th). If you flog it, it will respond willingly and feels quite sporty. Responds harshly to bumps (see my comments on tire size).
Engine rebuild at 85,000 miles
Matthew P.,04/26/2016
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Oil seal failed at the right-hand side of the engine (accessory side, not transmission side). Found the cause to be worn main bearings allowing the crankshaft to move within the engine block, which pushed the oil seal out. $3700 to have the engine removed, rebuilt and reinstalled. Though the car has been in our family since new the Title was transferred from husband to wife, then to mother so Hyundai sees it as having changed ownership 3 times and would not honor the 100,000 mile power-train warranty. **update** Since original post the engine came out again at 90,000 miles. Unable to locate a new crankshaft, the shop that rebuilt the engine performed a weld repair on the crankshaft which failed resulting in a ticking noise. The repair shop honored their warranty and repaired the engine at no charge, but we were down a car for 5 weeks. Car just passed 101,000 miles yesterday and the engine light came on. To be continued . . .
Unique package
dmoss,02/16/2010
Excellent value at this price point. GLS with 15 inch tires has smoother ride than SE or 2009 model. Has also performed well in mid-atlantic snow storms to date. With the 5-speed, engine has good juice in 4th and 5th gears - especially when RPMs get up to 3,500 to 4,000. At lower speeds, especially in stop and go traffic, clutch is a little touchy. Brakes are very good, smooth but ready for a sharp stop if needed. Handling takes a while to get used to, mostly due to steering feel (electric power steering), but it's actually very sensitive and responsive (maybe a little too much so). Fuel economy ranges between 27 to 32 depending on city/highway mix.
It's been a good car
Kris,04/12/2016
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Year 6 of ownership and I've been satisfied. The touring has been a good car for my family of four. I was looking for something with versatile cargo space but not an SUV since I like to ride low to the ground. Pro's are the spacious cargo, excellent breaking, nice interior layout and price for the amount of car. In many regards it's a hidden gem. The cons are bumpy ride, thin fabrics make light dirt stains stand out, and OEM tires wore quickly and did not do well in the snow. However, with good all seasons or snow tires this car does well. At 45,000 miles only 1 minor repair (break pedal was making a little noise but nothing dangerous) that was included in the warranty. I narrowed down to the Prius And Subaru Outback, but did not enjoy driving the Prius, and the out back boxer engine was too loud and I didn't like the sitting position. Also considered golf and matrix but the cargo space was too small. No regrets so far.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring Overview

The Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Touring Hatchback. Available styles include GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

