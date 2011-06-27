Vehicle overview

Despite American's general disdain for hatchbacks, there's always going to be a place for this highly versatile body style. For evidence, one need look no further than the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring, which blurs the line between hatchbacks and wagons. Despite being classified as a compact hatchback, the Touring is anything but small. Its interior is surprisingly spacious, with plenty of room for full-sized adults and bulky cargo -- a trait that is paramount for a family hauler. It could even be an alternative to many small crossover SUVs, as this hatchback offers sharper handling, better maneuverability and a significant fuel economy advantage.

Not to be confused with the Hyundai Elantra compact sedan, the Touring should be regarded as the sedan's interesting overseas cousin. Introduced to America last year, the Elantra Touring was conceived in Hyundai's European design studio, and its origins are readily apparent. From the outside, the Touring looks more athletic, with smoother flowing shapes than the sedan. Under the sheet metal, you'll find more responsive steering and handling that provides a sportier driving experience. The cabin is also different in that it lacks the sedan's relatively upscale feel, though it's still pleasing in most respects.

The initial price of admission has dropped from 2009 thanks to the introduction of the entry-level GLS model, but otherwise the Elantra Touring returns virtually unchanged for 2010. This is just fine by us, as the well-rounded Elantra Touring is still one of our top picks among hatchbacks. For drivers who desire more excitement than this moderately sporty Hyundai provides, the Mazda 3 will likely satisfy, and the new VW Golf upstages the Hyundai for those seeking more premium surroundings. The Kia Soul and Toyota Matrix are also worth a look. But overall the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring provides a very impressive mix of performance, utility and interior space. It's a rolling testament as to why the hatchback deserves more affection from American consumers.