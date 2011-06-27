Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Elantra GT Hatchback
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,784*
Total Cash Price
$16,196
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,661*
Total Cash Price
$21,753
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,220*
Total Cash Price
$15,878
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,790*
Total Cash Price
$22,388
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$4,268
|Maintenance
|$477
|$374
|$1,358
|$891
|$992
|$4,093
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,058
|Financing
|$871
|$701
|$518
|$324
|$117
|$2,532
|Depreciation
|$4,045
|$1,506
|$1,325
|$1,174
|$1,054
|$9,104
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,291
|$4,689
|$6,001
|$4,946
|$4,858
|$28,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Elantra GT Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,732
|Maintenance
|$641
|$503
|$1,823
|$1,197
|$1,333
|$5,498
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,170
|$941
|$696
|$436
|$158
|$3,400
|Depreciation
|$5,433
|$2,022
|$1,780
|$1,577
|$1,415
|$12,227
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,135
|$6,298
|$8,060
|$6,643
|$6,525
|$38,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$468
|$367
|$1,331
|$874
|$973
|$4,013
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$873
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,037
|Financing
|$854
|$687
|$508
|$318
|$115
|$2,482
|Depreciation
|$3,966
|$1,476
|$1,299
|$1,151
|$1,033
|$8,925
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,128
|$4,597
|$5,883
|$4,849
|$4,763
|$28,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Elantra GT Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,899
|Maintenance
|$660
|$517
|$1,877
|$1,232
|$1,372
|$5,658
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,231
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,462
|Financing
|$1,204
|$969
|$716
|$448
|$162
|$3,500
|Depreciation
|$5,592
|$2,081
|$1,832
|$1,623
|$1,457
|$12,584
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,460
|$6,482
|$8,295
|$6,837
|$6,716
|$39,790
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Virginia is:not available
