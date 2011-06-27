Used 2014 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
Inexpensive, gorgeous looks with projector lamps, great economy.
I owned a 2007 Hyundai Accent when I was single, and loved it. My wife needed a fuel efficient car for long drives to work every day. Given price, features, comfort, and looks, as well as a smidge of brand loyalty, we had narrowed it down to Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent. My wife saw the Accent GLS with the premium package at our local dealership, and fell in love with it. We bought it Nov. 4th, 2014. Since that date (5 months) we've put 10,000 miles on it. Seriously. No problems with it, tires still look new and even; so factory alignment is still sound. Now with temps warming up, it's surpassing its fuel economy ratings. We usually average 33-35mpg, but now we're seeing 40+.
A lot of bang for your buck!!
I bought my 2014 Accent in October 2014. I got it on a year end sale, so I got extra money off the sticker price! I drove off paying a little over 16,000, and mine came with a lot of extra perks! I have fog lights, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, voice controls, cruise control, automatic lights, sat radio, just to name a few. I still own the car and I'm coming up to 44,000 miles on the odometer. Still haven't had any issues with it. Acceleration is excellent for a small engine. Tires wear evenly, and I'm still on my original set of tires. Interior is comfortable. Making long road trips is comfortable. Plenty of space for passengers. Handles turns on winding country roads with ease. Easy to park. My only disappointment with it are the cheap interior materials and the placement of the center console. The interior was collecting scratches within my first few months of ownership, and the center console is too close to the cup holders, so it sometimes gets in the way. Other than that, this car won't disappoint you if you want a dependable car for less than what you would pay for other brands. Oh, and I average 38 mpg.
Valuable for price
This is my second review. It has now been a year since I had this vehicle. I am sort of getting use to having it. Before having this vehicle I was driving 2008 Jeep Patriot. I went from a SUV to having this vehicle. The vehicle is nice on gas, which I really need it to be. I travel 80 miles a day to and from work. The vehicle sits to low for me in my opinion. I am 6'2. The space in the back seat is kind of small, but other than that I have no major problems with this vehicle. If you have no kids. I believe that this would be a good vehicle for you.
14 Accent; vcool
Stupid tire size; 195/50/16 uncommon, expensive, hard to find. Also, driver side rear view mirror stinks. Otherwise, a steal for $15k new
I love My Hyundai!!!
My Hyundai is awesome!!!
