Used 2000 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Love my GS
Bought new as a drive-to-work car. Had 2 minor problems long ago-throttle sensor and driver window motor. Fast fixes under warranty. I've treated it well and it has returned the favor. This is not a race car nor an SUV so you can't abuse it. I suspect this is where most oil and other problems come from. Changed oil every 3-5K, the timing belt at 45K service. Clutch pedal throwout bearing started minor chattering at 65K. Warranty covered and dealer did clutch (not needed but did it while warranty covered disassembly and reassembly). Won't set records but accelerates just fine. 33 mpg city, 36- 43mpg highway depending on grade of gas. Age is setting in but it is still strong. Never leaked.
VERY GOOD CAR!
I got this car brand new and after 6 years the only thing that went bad was the MAF. can't complain its a good car. I do recommend follow the maintenance so you don't had to deal with mayor repairs in a future, for me is working like a charm!
Why I hate my Hyundai
Sunroof leaks, heater broke,replaced rear wiper motor twice in 1 year ($400each), the brakes completely and calipers? twice in 2 years. I have also replaced the exhaust, the clutch which when it broke damaged the transmission so badly i had to replace both. Also goes through oil like crazy. Spend about $3500 per year on repairs. Doors swing back and slam on your legs as well. Oh loses power trying to go up even small hills. Also bought for $10000 was worth $2500 within 2 years. I hate this car. it is currently in for repairs again. Horrible car. would be great if it ran. Ever. Not worth it even for free, use the money you save on repairs to go on a vacation
Owned one for 9 years without problems
I bought new.This is my third car.I am inlove with it till now. If you make the services on the time,it will never leave you on the road. Until now,the counter says: 172000 klm and it goes on. I haven't until now any serious problems. I have change a set of clutch disc at 110000 klm and four shock absorbers at 100000 klm. But in my opinion, this is normal for a car that keep mooving. I take care my car, so it takes care of me. I know that I have an ordinary car but now I'm sure that this is a really good car. It's a great value for money.
Great Little Car
I purchased this car five years ago when it was five years old and I haven't had any major problems, just minor repairs. The car is great on gas and the repairs I have done have been cheap. My only complaint is that the car is gutless and has a hard time making it up hills. This was my first car and I would purchase this car again!
