Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUV Consumer Reviews

Hummer for Horses rex46 , 09/22/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We have just purchased a H2 to tow our horses to shows. Our two new horses weigh 2700# together and if they start doing the "Kentucky 2 Step" it was hard for our Jeep Grand Cherokee to steer straight. This vehicle is PERFECT, pulls without effort, easy to back up with mirrors, comfortable to ride and gets better gas mileage than the Jeep, especially when towing. Getting to the Barn in all kinds of weather is not possible with a 4WD truck because of weight balance. This vehicle is almost impossible to get stuck. I have no concerns about my wife when she is in this vehicle, it screams safety from it's size only. I am a Professional Engineer, I recommend without reservation. Report Abuse

Fun to drive G. Smith , 08/08/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I like it but am disappointed with the quality. After only 3000 miles and none of it off road, all the paint came off the nerf bar brackets and the chrome is pitted. There is rust leaking out around the screw heads on the exterior chrome luxury package upgrades as well. The driver seat is too plush with little stiff padding. If you weigh 200 pounds or more you will be sitting on the actual outer seat frame. If you are tall, you will have to lower the seat all the way to not hit your head. Report Abuse

2 Thumbs Up HCW , 09/22/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The H2 exceeded my expectations. The mileage is average, 15mpg. Accleration is comparable of a 3/4 ton truck. Towing is great. One barely notices the difference with a 8200# load. Report Abuse

Great Fun Tony Davis , 09/10/2006 10 of 30 people found this review helpful I had never ridden in the H2 before buying one, it has been fantastic and I look forward to driving it for any reason anytime and would buy another one. Report Abuse