Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUV Consumer Reviews

Used Hummer rcaceres , 02/26/2013 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I just bought a well taken care of Hummer H2. I wish I would have driven one sooner. These vehicles are fantastic. Well made, commanding, wide footprint, sure footed. Rides very well. Report Abuse

H2 - Safety Design MACCKS , 12/15/2005 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My husband recently hit a tree and totalled our $71,000 05 H2. How do you total a HUMMER? The H2 front end impact design shifted the "energy" absorbed by the accident under the vehicle instead of into the passenger seating area. Thus, damaging the frame, transfer case, rear end housing, etc. He walked away with only a seatbelt bruise. We are convinced this vehicle saved his life and can't wait to buy another! Report Abuse

Love my Hummer MJ , 06/06/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned my H2 for 3 yrs and it gets roughly the same gas mileage that my 2005 Chevy Tahoe gets (14 in town and 18 hwy). I don't know what the big deal is over the gas mileage (I have been researching the new Jeep Unlimited and it only gets marginally better gas mileage than the H2 [1 or 2 mpg] and for the style and luxury I'll keep my H2. No mechanical probs to speak of. Excellent ride - better than any other SUV. Turning radius is great. Bottom line is go drive one for yourself. Don't let others talk you out of it before you look at it. My husband thought he would hate it until he drove it. Needless to say, we took it home that day! Well worth the price for the SUV and gas. Report Abuse

The hummer Christopher c , 05/01/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The second best off road suv besides the h1 there is no place this suv cant go but has the worst fuel econmy of any suv Report Abuse