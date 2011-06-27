Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Ridgeline is king xrockx , 11/10/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned a number of short bed pickup trucks and the ridgeline is the best of all. The interior storage beats all other trucks and the in-bed storage is light years ahead of the competition. Safety features and solid build make for one excellent vehicle. Report Abuse

Happy 2011 Ridgeline owner Dan , 09/11/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have only have this vehicle for a month now, but I am very happy with the purchase. When I demo the rear trunk to people, they are always blown away - it's great for the groceries. I have two sons around 6 ft tall and they have no problem riding in the back seat. The seats are comfortable and the sound system is great. I have not towed with it yet, and I wish the gas mileage was better (1 get around 18-19 mpg combined average). The interior is whisper quiet and it fits in my garage - a big concern I had when purchasing a truck. Report Abuse

Lacking in audio technology matt7530 , 10/08/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Haven't had too long but love this truck; my third & first Honda. Interior well laid out and very comfortable; passengers say the back is comfortable too and great ride. My complaint id that Honda is so far behind in technology features: no full control or partial Ipod adaptability just an aux port; no HD radio and the radio display doesn't show song and artist and no USB port (my wife's 02 vehicle is light years ahead). Gas mileage is what it says & I don't know why people complain about mileage when they know what they're buying? It's right on the sticker! Report Abuse

I will keep it as long as I can RidgyInMaryland , 09/23/2017 RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This Ridgeline 2011 is great! When I bought it there were rumors that it would be discontinued, but after a test drive and all good reviews at that time, I decided to get it. Best decision ever. I think all those Ridgeline customers saying that they would buy a new one finally did it, so Honda did not discontinue this model. After having a nightmare called Chevy Colorado 06, I was having in mind a Toyota Tacoma or Nissan Frontier, the Ridgeline was a little bit over my budget, but because all the good reviews, I changed my mind. Only complain is the poor gas mileage. After 6 years I have only 50,000 miles on it, did not need to do anything but oil change and recently tires and break replacement. I was expecting to replace it with the new Ridgeline model, but the new design is not appealing for me, looks like a CRV with open bed. I just hope Honda get a better design and keep the very reliable system from the old Ridgeline on future models. Keep in mind that this is not a heavy duty truck, it is a sport utility truck for light cargo but with great comfort inside and comfortable back seats!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse