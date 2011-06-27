  1. Home
Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
11 reviews
Ridgeline is king

xrockx, 11/10/2010
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I have owned a number of short bed pickup trucks and the ridgeline is the best of all. The interior storage beats all other trucks and the in-bed storage is light years ahead of the competition. Safety features and solid build make for one excellent vehicle.

Happy 2011 Ridgeline owner

Dan, 09/11/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have only have this vehicle for a month now, but I am very happy with the purchase. When I demo the rear trunk to people, they are always blown away - it's great for the groceries. I have two sons around 6 ft tall and they have no problem riding in the back seat. The seats are comfortable and the sound system is great. I have not towed with it yet, and I wish the gas mileage was better (1 get around 18-19 mpg combined average). The interior is whisper quiet and it fits in my garage - a big concern I had when purchasing a truck.

Lacking in audio technology

matt7530, 10/08/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Haven't had too long but love this truck; my third & first Honda. Interior well laid out and very comfortable; passengers say the back is comfortable too and great ride. My complaint id that Honda is so far behind in technology features: no full control or partial Ipod adaptability just an aux port; no HD radio and the radio display doesn't show song and artist and no USB port (my wife's 02 vehicle is light years ahead). Gas mileage is what it says & I don't know why people complain about mileage when they know what they're buying? It's right on the sticker!

I will keep it as long as I can

RidgyInMaryland, 09/23/2017
RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This Ridgeline 2011 is great! When I bought it there were rumors that it would be discontinued, but after a test drive and all good reviews at that time, I decided to get it. Best decision ever. I think all those Ridgeline customers saying that they would buy a new one finally did it, so Honda did not discontinue this model. After having a nightmare called Chevy Colorado 06, I was having in mind a Toyota Tacoma or Nissan Frontier, the Ridgeline was a little bit over my budget, but because all the good reviews, I changed my mind. Only complain is the poor gas mileage. After 6 years I have only 50,000 miles on it, did not need to do anything but oil change and recently tires and break replacement. I was expecting to replace it with the new Ridgeline model, but the new design is not appealing for me, looks like a CRV with open bed. I just hope Honda get a better design and keep the very reliable system from the old Ridgeline on future models. Keep in mind that this is not a heavy duty truck, it is a sport utility truck for light cargo but with great comfort inside and comfortable back seats!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best vehicle I've ever owned.

JerryinKY, 11/10/2016
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I've owned my Ridgeline for around 6 months now. I did a ton of research before I bought and have not been disappointed. To be honest, it's even better than I thought it would be. When I drive it I can feel the quality and attention to detail that went into designing it. I'll also say that I like the older models more than the new one. If you can find one of these that has been taken care of, jump on it. You won't be disappointed.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
