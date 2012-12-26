Used 1993 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Prelude Reviews & Specs
  • 1998 Honda Prelude
    used

    1998 Honda Prelude

    66,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

  • 2001 Honda Prelude in White
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    184,654 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,300

  • 2001 Honda Prelude in Silver
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    73,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,850

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Prelude

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9 38 Reviews
Rethink Your Decision
lukewagner002, 12/26/2012
I had purchased this car in Jan of 2012. It has 193k on the odometer. After being a Honda Mechanic for a few years, I was confident in the vehicle, but had seen very few of these. I had nothing but problems when owning mine. Within a few weeks, my timing belt had broke, and left me stranded. After rebuilding the entire top end of the engine, I drove it for two weeks when the clutch master cylinder and slave cylinder went out. Two days after that it was the TPS sensor. After repair almost everything, I thought it was safe to drive, and drove it for 4 hours and it would not start again, which is where I gave up. I suggest going to a VERY well maintained one, or finding another vehicle.
