Used 2012 Honda Pilot SUV Consumer Reviews

Transmission/ECO Managment Shuttering Vibration rcookster , 11/13/2012 55 of 56 people found this review helpful Have had my 2012 Pilot 2 months. When driving at constant speed the ECO Variable Management system seems to keep transmission from downshifting appropriately and you can feel a vibration/rough driving until you accelerate or cancel the cruise control. First service had it checked. Tech said it seemed to be a problem but did not throw a code. He called Honda Tech line. Told that they have complaints about this, but it was just characteristic of the 2012 Pilot. Today I went to the Dealer and drove another 2012 Pilot. Yep, it did it too.Thought I would work out a trade of my new 2012 for a 2013, but..you guessed it, the 2013 did it too! Beware -Honda definitely has an engineering issue here!! Report Abuse

2012 Honda Pilot 1 month Ownership Review Richard Prigge , 04/20/2016 EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful This vehicle has to be one of the most practical vehicles made today. While some midsized SUVs like the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer may have comparable or even more cargo space on paper, the Pilot uses the space much better. A full 4x8 sheet of plywood can lay flat in the Pilot when all back seats are folded down. All the other midsized SUVs have wheel wells that limit the cargo width. The designers have really thought out the interior well. There are cargo areas all over the place. There are tie-down hooks scattered around the cabin. The rear window opens separate from the hatch, which comes in handy from time to time. If you are looking for a family hauler that is packed full of practicality, just the right amount of technology, decent towing capacity STANDARD, and ability to get through the snow and mud, you should definitely consider this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV wjallen101 , 08/03/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I use SUV lightly because the Pilot is built on the Odyssey platform. That said, the Pilot is great. My choice was between the Grand Cherokee and Pilot. Before the test drive I was leaning towards the Cherokee. The Cherokee was clearly "more fun" to drive. But I determined that I didn't agree with the negative reviews about the Pilot and it's sluggish acceleration. The drive was still fun and acceleration more than enough. Overall, the Pilot made more sense for my family and I. The 4WD is really an AWD. But I don't do off-roading. I only wanted a SUV that we could take to the mountains under all weather conditions. Therefore the build, size, mpg, storage and tech features were perfect. Report Abuse

3rd Pilot, and loving it audi40 , 08/19/2012 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Having owned both'03 and '07 Pilot EXL's, my wife thought she wanted something "more luxurious" this time around. Took an Infiniti JX for a day-long test drive and was "luke warm" to it. Then drove an MDX which we both thought she would end up with - while she really liked the looks and handling, she didn't like that it lacked the interior space and storage of her previous Pilots (also didn't like the big swath of fake wood trim accross the dash). Last stop was to test drive a Pilot Touring model and purchased it that same day. Loved all the features in the Touring model and for 10% off MSRP, couldn't beat the value. 2 months and 1,500+ miles later, no problems and loving the new Pilot! Report Abuse