2020 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews
"Automatic idle stop" not a fan
Great car. Very sound. Quietest honda we have owned, we've had 5. Smooth responsive engine/ transmission. Would have knocked off a star for having the motor shut off at every stop. But since you can over ride that function by pressing a button, although you have to do that every time you start the motor we let it slide.
Computer issues 30 DAYS after purchase!
As a long time Honda owner I am EXTREMELY infuriated with the fact that I am already having an issue with a brand new vehicle. Purchased a 2020 Odyssey on May 26, 2020 and on June 25, 2020 the audio just stopped working mid drive. I get home, turn the car completely off and the display would not turn off. After troubleshooting over the phone to no avail we have had to physically taken it in. Mind you, there is a fuse you can disconnect or you can disconnect the battery in order to potentially force a reboot but the real question is WHY DO I HAVE TO DEAL WITH THIS IN THE FIRST PLACE WITH A BRAND NEW VEHICLE? After a quick google search it appears that Honda KNOWS about this issue with the 2018 and 2019 odyssey which further indicates they have done NOTHING to fix the actual problem and continue to knowingly sell DEFECTED CARS. Shame on you Honda! If you are considering purchasing a new Honda Odyssey, I strongly urge you to reconsider. We replaced our 2014 Honda Odyssey with this and completely regret doing so.
Ody Love!
Like many others, my wife didn’t want to take the dive into being a minivan mom, but the Odyssey legit makes life easier and better. There are so many things to love about this van from the magic sliding 2nd row, to the hideaway 3rd row (great for Costco runs), Apple CarPlay, all the safety features, and 280hp engine. The 10 speed tranny is very smooth and crisp. We opted for the EXL w NAV/RES and its great for road trips and keeps the kids entertained, and you can still listen to music/podcast up front while they enjoy a movie in the back. With the RES package, you also get a handy 110v plug and HDMI port so we have hooked up our Super Nintendo Classic. At the end of the day, these 3 row SUVs, and their unusable 3rd row, aren’t any cooler than an Ody, so just make the plunge, you won’t regret it! You will love it as much as we do.
Not very good
I am leasing a 2020 EX odyssey. I want to inform patintial buyers. Review at 1,000 miles. The good- Highway driving. Transmission shifts and programing. Steering. Suspension. Looks. Seats. The bad- Infotainment is annoying. Auto idle stop is annoying. Rearview camera resolution looks terrible (almost unusable). Storage with seats down is frustrating, slopped floor and large chunks of plastic in the floor. Rear cargo with seats up is slopped (not flat). The van has a popping noise in the steering at parking lot speeds. The brakes have squeeked from day one. The van has a rough idle in drive while at stop lights (like its going to stall). Roof rack is an option, not standard. Push button gears and parking brake is not for me. I feel this van will have long term issues, it is way to reliant on electronics, seems buggy already.
Take it back!
It's been 3 weeks since we got our Ody back, and a month since my 'Take it Back' review, so far all is well, fingers crossed. The dealership has bent over backwards to resolve the issues with this car, mainly the infotainment system, it took 3 weeks to get it right, hopefully this problem is history. All other aspects of this 2020 Odyssey Touring are excellent.
