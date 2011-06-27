2019 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

Pretty Good Minivan Stan W , 07/26/2018 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 94 of 97 people found this review helpful The Odyssey Touring and Elite's 10 speed transmission is nicely matched to the engine, giving this van very good acceleration, better than all other minivans and the vast majority of the SUV's. The interior is quite nice, the entertainment system sounds very good, Android phone connectivity works well, both Google Maps & Waze from my phone displayed on the screen. Noise level is pretty low for a minivan, handling is acceptable, braking performance and feel are very good for a minivan. It has lots of outlets, 110VAC, 12V and USB chargers. The few negative points are the accelerator has a huge dead spot at the beginning of travel, takes a while to get use to. The front passenger seat was a little high above the floor for my wife (5' 3") making her thighs a bit tire on long trips, they're perfectly comfortable for me (5' 10"), the driver seat is adjustable, so no problems for either of us. And the seat back on the 2nd row doesn't fold down flat against the seat, somewhat compromising its ability to haul stuff, the 2nd row seats are also pretty heavy, making it difficult to remove if you wanted to haul larger items. The fit is also not as good as I've come to expect from Honda, the doors and hood all have somewhat uneven gaps, some less visible interior panels also didn't fit well. Lots of glare on the entertainment / navigation display, I may make my own leather over-hang shade to deal with this shortcoming. The cruse control worked reasonable well, but a little too aggressive at slowing down if another vehicle merged in front or us. The lane keeping assistant is not very effective. Blind spot detection worked fine. Also with the strong engine coupled with the 10 speed transmission, one could smoke the front tire all day. Could really use a limited slip differential to distribute the power between both front tires better, especially from a stand still on a Right turn. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Frustrated EWhit , 07/13/2019 EX-L w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I have been a Honda owner for 9 years now. I still own my 2010 Honda CRV and we just traded my husbands truck for the 2019 Odyssey EX-L for our family of four. We had the van less than 48 hours and the radio stopped working. No audio sound played whatsoever. The rear camera also no longer worked. I assumed it was just our ignorance and went to google and YouTube to find the fix the problem and discovered a slew of complaints and a class action lawsuit against 2018-2019 Honda Odysseys and Pilots. Then, I left something in my car after dark over the weekend and went out to get it and the display screen was on and wouldn't shut off. When we contacted the GA dealership about returning the car we were told they had not heard of this issue and that we could not return the van due to a non “cooling off” period bc the sale was final. After another 24 hours went by I woke up and our battery was dead due to the display screen not shutting off. I have since found additional forums and articles stating the issue is connecting an iPhone 8 and up to the Apple Car Play will create these issues. It is unsure at this point if this issue with Honda/Apple is resolved. We are going for a software update today and will see what happens. Otherwise if this is a reoccurring issue I guess we will have to try to return the vehicle based off of the Georgia Lemon Law. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Electrical problems WINSTON RAJENDRAM , 06/04/2019 Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful We purchased the Elite trim. We have had the car for 10 months now and the entire audio/video system shut off. Apparently Honda has had multiple complaints about this. I would stay away until they can figure this out. I’m thinking if you get the base trim it should be fine but there is too much technology in the Elite and everything stopped. Rear view camera is not working also, no Bluetooth, no Apple car play, rear entertainment shut down (my kids are pissed as am I). I’m scheduled for service tomorrow morning. I will provide an update. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent, except...... Jax , 03/06/2019 Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 80 of 84 people found this review helpful I've read the reviews, including Edmunds. Sounds like a few folks got lemons, others, poor dealerships. First, my response to Edmunds review. We purchased the Elite. The seats are very comfortable, especially the ventilation feature for here in Florida. But The road noise is terrible. It sounds so loud that it's hard to carry on a conversation, or listen to the superb sound system. With only 1100 miles, I fault the tires, Bridgestone Turanza. The noise was terrible initially. I recalled that some dealers overinflated tires to prevent flat spots. I checked; my tires were 46 PSI.! Despite the checklist showing that was cleared. Lowering the pressure to 33 PSI reduced the noise considerably but a significant amount remains. One ding. The navigation is not useful. Street names are not shown, nor is current traffic related to the location of the vehicle. 2 dings. The automatic engine shut off is annoying and has to be disabled each ride. A few reviews mention the rear seat is difficult to remove. I agree it is well made (heavy) but this is my second Odyssey and there's a short learning curve. The interior is enormous. With one rear seat removed our Great Pyrenees easily gets in and out. A few notes: Headlights are excellent. Side vehicle alerts are very noticeable. Handling is far superior to our 2010 Odyssey, and braking is greatly improved. I recommend driving the vehicle after a purchase and ignoring the tech gadgets. Familiarize yourself with basic operation then play with the other stuff cause they can be as distracting as texting. I'll update the review as miles accumulate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse