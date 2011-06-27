Used 2017 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

somewhat dated, but still a winner FRANK P. , 09/30/2017 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I've owned Hondas and Acuras for 27 years. Currently own a 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTS with only 83K miles, and it's rock solid. Traded in a leased 2015 Subaru Outback to lease this Odyssey SE and give us more room for interstate travelling. After 10,400 miles the reviews are excellent. Just finished an 8,700 mile trip over 35 days from NC throughout Canada , Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, and the Odyssey performed very well. Even with a lot of mountain driving, stop and go sightseeing and 75 mph interstate driving, it averaged exactly 26 mpg, loaded down with significant luggage. I particularly like the front seat comfort, ride, handling and steering. It's certainly more comfortable, more responsive and less thirsty than my Ridgeline, and it drives like a late model Accord. I know the 2018 Odyssey was redesigned, but so far I'm fully satisfied with my 2017 model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Back to Senior Luxury Bill Knapp , 01/10/2019 EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We had a 2008 Honda Odyssey ExL. From there we went to a Nissan Quest Van. It was comfortable but not the same vehicle as the Honda. Less room in the back and hard for passengers to get into the 3rd row. Then we went to a Nissan Murano, an SUV. Nice car but felt cramped in the cockpit. Large enter console and we felt trapped. Now, this pair of 85-year-olds went back to the Honda Odyssey. Easy entry for these old folks, I just had my right knee replaced. Wide open area in the front, no console plenty of room and lots of cubbies to store stuff. Back to heated seats, used them today. We are very happy to back in a Honda and in an Odyssey. Our life is an Odyssey. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very satisfied! Brad , 05/26/2017 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful We looked and drove all the major competitors- very happy that we chose the Odyssey. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car to own for bigger families Sandeep , 06/06/2017 EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful More smoother than any other mini vans around the city. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse