Used 2016 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

Odyssey vs Pilot Join Gordon , 02/28/2016 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 113 of 113 people found this review helpful I went to buy a 2016 Pilot. Wanted it bad, was dreaming about one. Family is growing, was thinking a Pilot would do it. It is OK Pilot has a smaller trunk, OK that 3rd row is smaller, OK it is 5 grands more - such a nice car. Well, after trying Pilot and Odyssey (just to prove myself that Odyssey is no match for a 40yo alfa male) I almost cried. Pilot is a truck, plain and simple. I felt that I'm driving an 18 wheeler. Attach wheels to my house, give it an engine - that's how it I felt. Parking garage at work? OMG, not in a Pilot. Odyssey is a car like. Not as silent as Pilot, but so much easier to drive. Feels much secure. Acceleration is about the same. So much easier to see what is around you. Dung, I hate minivans. But unless I'm in the middle of a desert in Texas or in Chicago snows in January Odyssey still would be my choice. Also, 31k for SE OTD with 0.9% apr is so much better than 37k with 2.8% for Pilot. ------- Update, 6 months and 10k miles later. I'm averaging 22mpg 50 highway/50 city combined. We made multiple long trips in Odyssey with 4 kids and it is great for that. I also think that LX at the current price (25k) is probably a better deal after all - the middle seat on the second row had to be removed to allow two kids to get into the third row without troubles. With car seats in place second row seats do not give you enough space to slide them (LX doesn't have middle second row seat by default). Vac was used once, not sure if it is really needed because of that :) Sliding doors are fine but for $6000 extra many people wouldn't mind to get out and close the doors for the youngest ones, plus 4yo need help to do her seat belt anyway. DVD is ok, but it is cheaper get all of them brand new iPads with movies and still keep bunch of money. The car has been into the shop once and it bothers me, to the point I've got Honda care extended warranty to 120K miles. VSA light came on and stuck like that after making a tight turn during city driving. Dealer just did a reset, didn't find anything wrong with it. After 60k miles it would be a $1000 ordeal to fix I bet, some "sensor replacement-adjustment", not "it is all good, we didn't find anything wrong and reset cleared it". Overall I still like it, however would go with LX probably to save the money. ------------- 3/2017 One year of owning the Odyssey, update. I have 22,000 miles on the odometer. Except that weird incident with VSA light no other isssues that required a visit to a shop. Overal MPG is about 23.4 combined. Usually my 25 miles trip to work deliveres 24.8-25.5 mpg with 65% hwy/35% city driving. We still like the Odyssey --------- 3/2018 Two years of owning the Odyssey. I'm at 39,000 miles now. The only negative thing to report is a rear door lock/push button that had to be replaced by Honda. That thing started driving me nuts, during cold freezing days it was not possible to open rear door (liftgate, hatch - whatever you call it). Apparently, the rubber seal inside of the button is not good enough and allows water to get into the button membranes. There is no other way to open the rear door, you have to press on that rubber button while holding proximity key 2-3' away. The issue was intermittent but I was lucky to have it once for Honda service people to see it, part and labor was around $500 for a small button covered by warranty. I have to call it a very poor design, Honda did a TSB for other years to replace that thing for free but not for 2016 (yet). Other than that the car is still great, tires are at 3/32 and need to replace soon. We still love our Odyssey. ———————- 9/2018, 51k miles on the Odyssey. No other issues with the car, we like it a lot. Had to replace front tires at 48K miles, the back are still OK and I stopped doing rotation at around 15k miles. I know, I know. There was a recall for the second row issue when people do not pay attention and put the seats into incorrect middle position when they don’t latch. Honda has installed some brackets to make it impossible to slide the seas into the middle making the seats much harder to move in and out. Luckily we do not move them at all so it didn’t affect anything. Oil changes - I’m averaging about 9-10k miles between those, it is controlled by the maintenance minder. At 60k expecting second transmission fluid change, those are super expensive when done with the dealer so I just got a box of ATF from Honda and do it myself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ride and drive is cute- dash technology is weird Ragan Goff , 03/18/2016 LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful The versatility of the interior is great. The seats are awesome and I enjoy the sound system. Drives like a car but drivers view is elevated like an SUV. Love those things. The double screens (one a touch screen, one isn't) are really confusing to work with. One screen controls the other screen and sometimes you have to use a series of buttons and a knob to control that same screen. I can plug my iPhone into it or even connect the Bluetooth, but unless I have the setting on 'ipod' I can't use the phones navigation. Not through the speakers in car and not through the phone itself. As if the car is literally controlling the speakers on the phone. Sometimes my phone calls come through the system automatically and sometimes it doesn't. The owners manual is lacking on how to use the entertainment system and the hands free features. I love this van for its drive and convenience of seating and the dvd player. I just have to ignore the dashboard technology so it doesn't make me slowly start to dislike it. I'll just use the radio and be happy. Update after 1 year.... still love how it drives and how versatile it is. I'll never drive anything without automatic doors again. That being said....I still find the dash controls cumbersome and hard to use. (even after a year) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New 2016 Odyssey -- First 20,000 miles Jim Carlins , 07/16/2016 EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful The main difference between models is features. The basic vehicle is the same. There is no factory protection applied to the fabric interior. A real oversight for a vehicle to carry around sloppy children, or in our case grandchildren. I added a dealer protection package which included interior and exterior clear coat and was the only option. It would be better to negotiate this adder before agreeing to purchase. Internet pricing for the dealers allowed me to get the best price and the color I wanted. I highly recommend using it for your shopping. The vehicle performed well for the first 6 months and 8,000+ miles. Very reliable operation, comfortable ride, good gas efficiency. During a trip to Florida we approached 30 mpg for a few all highway segments of the drive, and 28+ was typical. Around town with combine highway and city driving yields 20 - 25 mpg. A few trips pulling a fully loaded trailer through the hills dropped vehicle efficiency to 15 - 17 mpg, which is acceptable for that infrequent type of usage. After 18 months and 20,000 miles the vehicle has continued to be a solid performer. No anomalies or problems have arisen. The vehicle delivers a comfortable ride while maintaining flexibility and versatility of use. Our vehicle carries 8 passengers with our extended family; the interior is easily reconfigured to haul supplies; the roof racks transport our kayaks; and the trailer hitch to transport our bicycles. The roof racks and trailer hitch are optional features but essential to our active lifestyle. The backup camera is a great feature. However with snowy winter weather, the camera lens must be occasionally cleared of slush to maintain visibility. Not a big issue, just something to be aware of. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/navigation Joe Butcher , 09/23/2016 EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 57 of 62 people found this review helpful Research the vehicle value. Test drive, but don't purchase on the spot. Challenge the lowest price with an even lower price and send your offer to the dealership. Rule #1: Best prices will be found at high volume dealers. Dealerships with low inventory have to make their profit off the customer, not incentives from the manufacturer. Don't believe the old line: You are asking me to sell my vehicle for less than I paid for it...how can I stay in business without a profit? Case in point: Every dealership I called was quoting $37,000+ drive out (list $38,900) and two said $35,700 was the lowest drive out price possible. One dealership, Honda of Conyers, knocked off over $7K the list price and sold me the van for $34,934 drive out with 1.9% financing for 4 years. The reason for them to deal was they received the van from another high volume dealership and it had sat on their lot for 60 days or more. According to Donald Trump (Art of the deal), any deal you can't walk away from is a deal your are too emotionally involved with to get a good deal (paraphrased). Case in point: I originally negotiated a purchase with a Honda dealership for $36,000 drive out and was sitting at the finance managers desk with $1500 cash and a certified cashiers check for $8500. The finance manager and subsequent sales manager told me their dealership had a "policy" against taking cashiers checks and told me I would have to cash the check and bring them the cash. I told them if they wouldn't take the check I was walking out...and they refused to waive their policy, and I walked. Praise God, because 5 days later Honda of Conyers agreed to sell me the same van for $1066 less and would have taken my cashiers check (but I had subsequently cashed it in preparation for a cleaner deal). Also, Internet sites like Edmunds and TruCar have their favorite dealerships, and don't actually give you access to all the possibilities. Most will only provide 1 or 2 dealership prices, not necessarily the lowest. In fact, Honda of Conyers was not mentioned by either site and they were the lowest. Good luck and be that educated consumer! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse