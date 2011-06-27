Used 2011 Honda Element SUV Consumer Reviews
No other like it
This is my second Element. I traded in my first after losing my dog. Unfortunately I equated the car with the dog. Later I found out I missed the Element so much I had to have another. Traded in my leased MB ML350 early when I found out the Element was going to be discontinued. The versatility is unmatched. You may not think it, but this is a very comfortable car on a long trip. No back ache like I got from some of my other vehicles. On first two fill-ups got 25 MPG. Take the back seat out and you've got quite a hauler. I also like the fact that you can flip up the back seats to the side if you have to and haul a large payload in an emergency.
Element has Gone to the Dogs
My wife hounded (no pun intended) me until we bought a new Element. I am a Honda Sales Consultant and knew the one we had in stock would be one of the last new ones we would be getting so we traded our old 4Runner in on it. The Element is a blast to drive (I also own an S2000) and is the perfect vehicle for our 2 Boxers and a Bulldog to ride in. It is also a great car to take to Lowes or Home Depot.
A Love Affair
This is my second Element. This car does not appeal to a large base. But once you own one and enjoy the versatility and reliability you can become hooked. If you take the back seats out this baby becomes a van! I did have another car in between but knew I had to have another.
Never gonna GIVE YOU UP...
First off, if you have an element, you will meet people that LOVE it, or HATE it. The haters don't like it because it's ugly apparently. That's fine. More for me. I bought this brand new. Dog friendly edition package. This car is pure perfection for ME. I am an avid cyclist, outdoorswoman, adventure seeker, antique-er and so on.. The rear seats are roomy and EASILY removable. It's the quintessential UTILITY vehicle. DON'T HOSE IT OUT. It has no drain holes, dummy. It's not a 6 cylinder. Pretty much the only bummer about this vehicle. Otherwise, it's irreplaceable. I have had several strangers approach me asking if it's for sale. My omni blue pearl Elly is really a sea foam green. And she's not for sale. Ever. I'm worried I'll never find a similar replacement. But if you ask me what is close in style, utility, and performance? Maybe the Toyota RAV4. Subaru?... meh...Honda, do me a favor, bring back the Elly. UPDDATE: 5/16/19: 95,000 ish miles on it and I still don't have any issues. Pretty sure it may be time to replace the brake pads. But that's about it thus far.
Perfect for my lifestyle...but want something else
Honda, as usual, really thought through the design of this car. It is the most amazing combination of utility and flexibility I have ever owned.....aside from my 2003 Element. As a serious cyclist, this car is absolutely perfect; I can roll 2 bikes in the back (with rear seats removed, or hinged up on their sides) without taking wheels off, put gear in, and still have room to bring back several grocery bags full of stuff. I've been able to haul tons of oddly shaped, and occasionally very large, items in the back. LOVE the utility of the car. The car, given that it is a big giant box on wheels, accelerates, corners, and brakes surprisingly well. The turning circle is one of the smallest (making the car supremely maneuverable) that I've ever been in. The 4-wheel drive is completely unobtrusive and works GREAT in snow and ice.....saved my butt several times. Now, it's time for the gripes....which unfortunately are many: the car is NOISY....hard to have a conversation when at highway speeds, gas mileage is around 20 mpg no matter how I drive (I'm excited when I get 22 on the highway!) which bugs me greatly for a 4 cylinder car, the seats start out ok, but after about 50k miles get just plain uncomfortable.....and that was with me getting extra foam installed when they were new!, the car develops rattles after 60k, and the ride quality is pretty harsh. I really wish that Acura had done an upmarket version of this car, I GLADLY would've paid the price for a quieter, better handling, more comfortable car with some more creature comforts. Instead, Honda just stopped making this truly one of a kind vehicle, and now I'm stuck. I cried when someone hit me and totalled the car. What else can I get that even comes close to this incredible combination of attributes that happens to fit my life to a T?
