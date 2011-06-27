Used 2011 Honda Element SUV Consumer Reviews

No other like it gvlivingaz , 01/05/2011 27 of 27 people found this review helpful This is my second Element. I traded in my first after losing my dog. Unfortunately I equated the car with the dog. Later I found out I missed the Element so much I had to have another. Traded in my leased MB ML350 early when I found out the Element was going to be discontinued. The versatility is unmatched. You may not think it, but this is a very comfortable car on a long trip. No back ache like I got from some of my other vehicles. On first two fill-ups got 25 MPG. Take the back seat out and you've got quite a hauler. I also like the fact that you can flip up the back seats to the side if you have to and haul a large payload in an emergency. Report Abuse

Element has Gone to the Dogs dano100 , 07/11/2011 33 of 34 people found this review helpful My wife hounded (no pun intended) me until we bought a new Element. I am a Honda Sales Consultant and knew the one we had in stock would be one of the last new ones we would be getting so we traded our old 4Runner in on it. The Element is a blast to drive (I also own an S2000) and is the perfect vehicle for our 2 Boxers and a Bulldog to ride in. It is also a great car to take to Lowes or Home Depot. Report Abuse

A Love Affair GVLiving AZ , 12/01/2010 27 of 28 people found this review helpful This is my second Element. This car does not appeal to a large base. But once you own one and enjoy the versatility and reliability you can become hooked. If you take the back seats out this baby becomes a van! I did have another car in between but knew I had to have another. Report Abuse

Never gonna GIVE YOU UP... JCP in NC , 11/14/2018 EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful First off, if you have an element, you will meet people that LOVE it, or HATE it. The haters don't like it because it's ugly apparently. That's fine. More for me. I bought this brand new. Dog friendly edition package. This car is pure perfection for ME. I am an avid cyclist, outdoorswoman, adventure seeker, antique-er and so on.. The rear seats are roomy and EASILY removable. It's the quintessential UTILITY vehicle. DON'T HOSE IT OUT. It has no drain holes, dummy. It's not a 6 cylinder. Pretty much the only bummer about this vehicle. Otherwise, it's irreplaceable. I have had several strangers approach me asking if it's for sale. My omni blue pearl Elly is really a sea foam green. And she's not for sale. Ever. I'm worried I'll never find a similar replacement. But if you ask me what is close in style, utility, and performance? Maybe the Toyota RAV4. Subaru?... meh...Honda, do me a favor, bring back the Elly. UPDDATE: 5/16/19: 95,000 ish miles on it and I still don't have any issues. Pretty sure it may be time to replace the brake pads. But that's about it thus far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse