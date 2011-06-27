Used 2014 Honda Crosstour Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The Ultimate Accord
The Accord suffix was dropped after a slight re-design in 2013, but the genetic relation to Honda's best selling sedan remains strong. Fit, finish, and quality, are excellent! The Crosstour is more like a "Super Accord" that has a beefier structure and higher road clearance. The suspension was raised to mimic a small SUV, but don't get it confused with an off-road vehicle. I'm sure the raised height will aid in deep snow and muddy country roads, but don't try to drive over a hefty log blocking your path. The rear hatch compartment with fold down seats will allow you to transport larger items but less room for extra passengers. Rear cargo room with the seats up is good, but not remarkable.
One More Time
I had a 2010 Crosstour and now have a 2014 - the first time I have ever bought the same model twice. The comfort, quietness and practicality are compelling. Try as I might, I couldn't find another vehicle that fit my needs as well. The interior is upcale enough for clients and the backseat comfort and leg room are outstanding. Chicago winters demand all-wheel drive. I use the speaker phone a lot and the Active Sound Control provides a very quiet cabin. Unlike many SUVs, my bicycle can be stored in the back without the seat down, plus it's out of sight. Gear fits cleanly into the floor storage compartment. Good acceleration and over 30 mpg highway.
GREAT VALUE
Great drivetrain. v6, 4 wheel drive. Lots of power for mountain driving. Mileage consistently 30+ mpg on mid grade fuel. The ECO mode is a fantastic idea for gas mileage; it is seamless. Traction is excellent in snowy, icy conditions (ski country Colorado). I have tested it on steep roads with deep snow and it pulls nicely from a dead stop once the rear wheel drive system engages. Very smooth and comfortable to drive. Seat comfort is OK; headrests don't fit me well. Turning radius not great, but OK. The engineers/marketing department need to get together and do consumer testing on future driver interfaces. I like the looks of the car (some reviewers do not), and most people I ask do also. The sloped rear deck gets poor cosmetic reviews on BMW and Mercedes also. Appreciate Michelin tires, good quality interior materials, Right side mirror camera is a fantastic safety feature. Has been a trouble free car.
Not for everyone, but a nice overall package
Let me just get a couple of pet peeves out of the way. My Crosstour, which is the top of line and loaded, has no outside temperature gauge on the center screen or instrument cluster. Only way I can get it is by selecting a certain mode on the teeny-weeny odometer display. Come on..... Also, I've had many cars over a couple of decades. But this is the FIRST one that doesn't have a low washer fluid warning light. Seriously..... My first car, 1987 Mazda RX-7, and every car since then has had it. But not my top of the line 2014 Crosstour. I was baffled and do carry a bottle of washer fluid in the storage bin just in case. Having gotten over these 2 issues, honestly, I like the car overall. Looks are different. But at least you won't bump into one around every corner like the standard Accord. It doesn't particularly do anything really well, but it does a decent job all around. Comfortable 5 people seating, good pick-up when called for, AWD kicks in when needed, ride is pretty compliant, won't leave you stranded, reasonable maintenance cost, runs on regular, not bad MPG for its size and weight, at 50K miles original tires still have plenty of life, good visibility (rear will take getting used to), decent trunk space (although rear tire wells do limit width), adequate safety features. Since they've discontinued the model, never mind improvements. But if you're looking for a pre-owned sample of one of these, I'd say it's a pretty sound choice.
Forget the 4 CYL
The Honda Crosstour is quite different from the Accord and still based on the previous Accord model. That means the dash, seats, etc are from the older model. Not a big issue but one thing is just plain ridiculous for a car of this statue and price and that is the fact that there is no outside temp on the EX. Really? Even my daughter's PT cruiser has that. Perhaps not a big deal for some, but if I had known when test driving the car... I would probably not have purchased it. Most frustrating thing about this car is the power or better lack of power. It accelerates like a turtle. It only starts increasing speed at higher revs. It is at times actually dangerous when changing lanes for example when quick acceleration is demanded. It simply does not happen. It does not change gears fast enough depending on speed of the car... for example, when driving 20-30 miles an hour and you want to quickly accelerate to overtake someone or change lanes, the car just responds very slowly which can be dangerous. Of course the car drives easily at higher speeds, no problem there, except getting there takes longer than you would expect. The car does provide a comfortable interior with ample space and it is nice that you have a 5th door... i.e. a hatchback. It is easy to drop the rear seats and the extra space is nice if you have dogs for example. The seats are firm and perhaps not to everyone's liking. My wife simply hates the seats and wants to go back to a Nissan which seats are much more comfortable for her. I am OK. I actually drove the car cross country up to 800 miles a day without any problem or fatigue. So this may be a personal preference. Do try the car out on a longer test drive.
