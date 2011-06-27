Used 2016 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

1000 miles so far, excellent... SteveO , 01/04/2016 EX-L w/Navigation 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 201 of 206 people found this review helpful I was wary of the vibration issue for the 2015 so I waited for the 2016 to come out and some indication from Honda that a fix was applied. I can tell you that my car is not vibrating excessively, either at idle or driving, at least it's not noticeable to bother me or my passengers. MPG is good, I can get 32 on the highways, 26-28 otherwise. Car handles great, accelerates sufficiently, and just feels good to drive. I came from a 10 year old Accord and I can tell you the resale values on Hondas can't be beat. I don't expect reliability issues, knock on wood! Headroom is good, storage is more than enough for my needs, and I feel safer with AWD. Stereo sounds good with the upgraded subwoofer, climate controls work as expected. Rearview and blindside cameras are very well integrated, I miss them sorely when I'm driving a vehicle without them now. Leather seats are comfortable and feel good even with long distance driving. Few nitpicks, sunroof feels small compared to some of the competitors. Also, the navigation system really needs an update, I can't believe they charge 1500 for it, doesn't read out street names and cross streets are sometimes labeled, sometimes not. The touchscreen interface is confusing and takes some time to learn. Road noise is a bit loud at 60-70 mph, but I'm used to a sedan. Hope this helps some prospective buyers! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Vibrations!!!! (none) Bill , 10/27/2015 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 64 of 66 people found this review helpful I was very uncertain about purchasing the CRV due to numerous bad reviews about vibrations. Extremely happy with the purchase. No vibrations. It handles well and is getting the mpg as advertised. Lots of gadgets to figure out. The only negative is a subpar navi and poorly designed buttons/controls for the radio/nav system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

You want an honest, unbias review....read this one Kris , 02/28/2016 EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 206 of 216 people found this review helpful ***UPDATE*** The seats are not that comfortable for long drives. They arent miserable...but any rides longer than 4 hrs i find im ready to get out asap. My 2005 lincoln ls sport sedan was 10 fold more comfortable than this for comparison purposes. Other than that...everything review is the same...... Dont let any woes of the vibration issue of the 2015s keep you from a 2016. Also, dont believe any crap you hear about Hondas Real Time AWD not applying power to the rear wheels. I will break it down for you as im very picky about what I buy. Get the EX at a minimum. The bang for your buck will prevail here, as for 2200 more dollars, you get heated seats, keyless entry and pushbutton start, sunroof, auto headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, fog lamps, a larger 7 inch screen to utilize your backup camera better, you also get the passenger side lane changing camera as well with the EX, you get the alloy wheels instead of the steel wheels of the LX, and there are a few more extras you get. for me, the foglamps, auto headlamps, sunroof, and heated seats were worth the extra premium. Lets talk vibration in the 2015s. Honda was aware of the issue. As with any new design (the Earthdreams VTEC and the CVT were new to the CRV in 2015) there will be bugs that need to be worked out. Coming from older vehicles (07 Camry 4cyl) and being an automotive enthusiast, I honestly would expect some vibration from a 4cyl at idle in gear. I mean most of the issue comes from lower rpms and not the right motor and transmission mounts for the vehicle. Honda has taken care of the issue for good with the 2016. They changed some mounts, upped the idle RPM (causing a EPA estimated MPG decrease of 2 on the sticker). The end result is simply NO VIBRATIONS IN 2016. Moving on to the drive-train. This direct injection 4 banger and the CVT is the best thing since baked bread. This CRV will FLY if you want it to, or it will milk 30mpg plus (seen 33mpg on back roads already). I was a little nervous about the CVT and reliability...but this type system has been used for years in other vehicles and even farm equipment. And to add is has less moving parts, therefore if anything were to go wrong, less would break and it would cost less to repair. I love how the RPMs stay constant all the way to your cruising speed (all relative to how hard you are pushing on the accelerator). The new direct port injection engine is able to pump out 185hp at 6100 and 181tq at 3600. They are able to achieve this with higher compression 11.1 to 1. this vehicle still just uses 87 octane gasoline. Be aware the motor produces a loud tick from outside the cabin, but inside...you never hear it. this is normal for this motor. The AWD. Dunno how else to say this...but it works as it should in REAL WORLD circumstances. Yes it is FWD and the rear wheels are engaged at the presence of lost traction. But, in real world it works...and requires no engagement from the driver. It works so well that as a driver you would never notice it. Dont believe the YouTube videos you see online making the CRV look like its failing. You weren't there to verify everything is as they present it...so pay no attention. It works. And if your AWD were to be having issues, a dummy light on the dash starts blinking 'AWD' to let you know it needs service. One of the greatest features of this 2016 CRV (i think Honda has used it for years now though). The Maintenance Minder system (MM). Do away with the routine 3 or 5000 oil changes, and do away with the recommended maintenance guidelines in the back of your owners manual. The CRV and its onboard computer keeps track of how YOU drive, YOUR driving conditions (ambient temperature, engine temp, drive time, speeds...etc) and will let you know what needs to be done and when. this means you might need your oil changed every 4000 miles, or 8000...it all depends on how your driving. and the CRV is smart enough to do the work. Some of you might think this is annoying, but as far as i understand if you dont follow the MM and take it to the dealer to service, your warranty will be void on the vehicle. The dealer has a tool to reset the MM and tell the computer the service done to the vehicle. I would consult the dealer and service department for more details, but the system is designed to save you money and keep you from doing unnecessary maintenance. Im a DIYer but i am going to let the vehicle tell me when and what needs to be done. For the cons. I only have 1. at speeds of around 50mph and greater, there is a draft that comes in from the door pocket under the door handle. im sure this is purely for vehicle ventilation because things cant be airtight...but when its cold out you feel it. im gonna see what i can do to eliminate it. for now we have a towel on both doors there. not a big deal...just wrong spot to have a draft. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Intelligent car and quieter - Mediocre Technology. Gerald Baker , 09/27/2016 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful The road noise of the previous model CRV was very annoying. We liked our previous model but would not have purchased one if the road noise was not significantly improved. Fortunately, the 2016 is quieter than our previous model. I am marginally impressed with the electronics package on the Touring model we purchased. Adaptive cruise control, lane monitoring alarm, "Lane Keeper" that nudges the car back to the center of the lane if the driver lets it drift toward one side of the lane, smart audio system even talks to a smart phone to initiate Pandora without having to touch the phone. The USB port allowed us to put dozens of CDs on a stubby USB memory stick (MP3) and play them whenever we want. However, the audio quality is poor and the user interface to the radio & SeriusXM is awkward. The interior of the car is nice and comparable to our previous CRV. We did purchase the top of the line CRV - Touring version - so I can't attest to the interior of other CRV models. Another thing that could be better is the navigation display. It is hard to identify streets and the labeling on the navigation display is hard to read. Considering the rest of the car is very well designed, I am surprised at the shortcoming of the navigation display. However, overall we are happy with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value