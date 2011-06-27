Used 2016 Honda CR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-V SUV
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,033*
Total Cash Price
$25,591
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,033*
Total Cash Price
$25,591
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,407*
Total Cash Price
$22,165
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,421*
Total Cash Price
$20,956
EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,667*
Total Cash Price
$28,412
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,097*
Total Cash Price
$20,150
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,653*
Total Cash Price
$29,621
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,329*
Total Cash Price
$28,815
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,407*
Total Cash Price
$22,165
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,350*
Total Cash Price
$27,001
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,069*
Total Cash Price
$22,568
Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,378*
Total Cash Price
$24,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$2,358
|$1,006
|$1,369
|$251
|$2,974
|$7,959
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,599
|Financing
|$1,377
|$1,106
|$819
|$513
|$185
|$4,001
|Depreciation
|$4,995
|$2,153
|$1,914
|$1,718
|$1,566
|$12,346
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,002
|$7,349
|$7,360
|$5,932
|$8,390
|$42,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$2,358
|$1,006
|$1,369
|$251
|$2,974
|$7,959
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,599
|Financing
|$1,377
|$1,106
|$819
|$513
|$185
|$4,001
|Depreciation
|$4,995
|$2,153
|$1,914
|$1,718
|$1,566
|$12,346
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,002
|$7,349
|$7,360
|$5,932
|$8,390
|$42,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$2,043
|$871
|$1,186
|$218
|$2,576
|$6,894
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$592
|$693
|$811
|$3,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,385
|Financing
|$1,192
|$958
|$710
|$444
|$161
|$3,465
|Depreciation
|$4,326
|$1,865
|$1,658
|$1,488
|$1,356
|$10,693
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,262
|$6,366
|$6,375
|$5,138
|$7,267
|$36,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$1,931
|$824
|$1,121
|$206
|$2,436
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,139
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,309
|Financing
|$1,127
|$906
|$671
|$420
|$152
|$3,276
|Depreciation
|$4,090
|$1,763
|$1,567
|$1,407
|$1,282
|$10,110
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,648
|$6,018
|$6,027
|$4,858
|$6,870
|$34,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$5,187
|Maintenance
|$2,618
|$1,117
|$1,520
|$279
|$3,302
|$8,836
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,544
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,775
|Financing
|$1,528
|$1,228
|$909
|$570
|$206
|$4,442
|Depreciation
|$5,546
|$2,390
|$2,125
|$1,908
|$1,739
|$13,707
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,436
|$8,160
|$8,171
|$6,586
|$9,314
|$46,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$3,679
|Maintenance
|$1,857
|$792
|$1,078
|$198
|$2,342
|$6,267
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,259
|Financing
|$1,084
|$871
|$645
|$404
|$146
|$3,150
|Depreciation
|$3,933
|$1,695
|$1,507
|$1,353
|$1,233
|$9,721
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,238
|$5,787
|$5,795
|$4,671
|$6,606
|$33,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$2,730
|$1,164
|$1,585
|$291
|$3,443
|$9,212
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$791
|$926
|$1,083
|$4,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,610
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,851
|Financing
|$1,593
|$1,280
|$948
|$594
|$215
|$4,631
|Depreciation
|$5,782
|$2,492
|$2,215
|$1,989
|$1,813
|$14,290
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,050
|$8,507
|$8,519
|$6,866
|$9,711
|$48,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,261
|Maintenance
|$2,656
|$1,133
|$1,542
|$283
|$3,349
|$8,962
|Repairs
|$568
|$658
|$769
|$901
|$1,054
|$3,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,566
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,800
|Financing
|$1,550
|$1,246
|$922
|$578
|$209
|$4,505
|Depreciation
|$5,624
|$2,424
|$2,155
|$1,935
|$1,763
|$13,901
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,640
|$8,275
|$8,287
|$6,680
|$9,447
|$47,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$2,043
|$871
|$1,186
|$218
|$2,576
|$6,894
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$592
|$693
|$811
|$3,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,385
|Financing
|$1,192
|$958
|$710
|$444
|$161
|$3,465
|Depreciation
|$4,326
|$1,865
|$1,658
|$1,488
|$1,356
|$10,693
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,262
|$6,366
|$6,375
|$5,138
|$7,267
|$36,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$2,488
|$1,061
|$1,445
|$265
|$3,138
|$8,398
|Repairs
|$532
|$616
|$721
|$844
|$988
|$3,701
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,687
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,167
|$864
|$541
|$196
|$4,221
|Depreciation
|$5,270
|$2,271
|$2,019
|$1,813
|$1,652
|$13,026
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,719
|$7,755
|$7,765
|$6,259
|$8,852
|$44,350
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$800
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,120
|Maintenance
|$2,080
|$887
|$1,207
|$222
|$2,623
|$7,019
|Repairs
|$445
|$515
|$603
|$706
|$825
|$3,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,226
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,214
|$976
|$722
|$452
|$164
|$3,528
|Depreciation
|$4,405
|$1,898
|$1,688
|$1,515
|$1,381
|$10,888
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,467
|$6,481
|$6,490
|$5,232
|$7,399
|$37,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$4,488
|Maintenance
|$2,266
|$966
|$1,315
|$242
|$2,857
|$7,646
|Repairs
|$484
|$561
|$656
|$769
|$899
|$3,370
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,336
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,536
|Financing
|$1,322
|$1,063
|$787
|$493
|$178
|$3,843
|Depreciation
|$4,798
|$2,068
|$1,839
|$1,651
|$1,504
|$11,860
|Fuel
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$7,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,490
|$7,060
|$7,070
|$5,699
|$8,059
|$40,378
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 CR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Honda CR-V in Virginia is:not available
