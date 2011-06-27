  1. Home
2021 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.4/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,000
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,000
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,000
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Maximum cargo capacity46.2 cu.ft.
Length177.9 in.
Curb weight2906 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume122.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

