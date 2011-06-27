Used 2018 Honda Civic Type R Touring Consumer Reviews

Don Menges , 09/19/2018 Type R Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I traded in a Subaru WRX and before that had a Nissan 370Z. At 70, I’ve been gradually working my way to more reasonable transportation. Keep that in mind regarding this review. The other vehicles had 260hp and 305hp respectively. The Honda Civic Hatchback has 170hp, so the power and acceleration is significantly less, but so is my reaction time! The Honda is zippy enough though. The other cars had super suspensions so they handled better, but they also were a “hard” and noisy ride. The Honda handles OK though and it’s quiet and comfortable. All these cars had leather interiors, the Honda was the most refined of the lot. The Honda also has the best electronics of the bunch. All the controls are obvious and work intuitively. The Subaru was the worst. I’ve only had the Civic for a few weeks, but I’m really happy with it. The design of the hatcback is sportier looking than the WRX, even though it doesn’t have the muscle. When looking for a replacement car I considered a Toyota Corolla, a Mazda 3, and a Chevy Cruze. The Honda is the best vehicle in the bunch although a bit pricier. My only complaint is that there was no way to get the Hatchback Sport Touring (rather than the EX-L) without Nav and Honda Sensing. I didn’t really want that. I did want leather though, so I had to accept the Nav on my vehicle. The header of this review was edited by someone else and indicates my Civic Hatchback is a Type R Touring. It is notxand I can’t change it. Rather it’s the Civic Hatchback EX-L with Navi.