Used 2009 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

Hot buy si mibrego , 10/28/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Thrilled every time I'm behind the wheel of my redline orange si. Nowadays, I look for every opportunity to run errands. Not only is driving a manual again after a decade's hiatus great fun, but doing so in this pocket rocket is even more exhilarating. Still under the 600 mile break in period, so I rarely take the rpm above 6000 rpm, yet still, this machine shows tremendous spunk off the starting block. Was close to getting a Civic EX coupe but am so relieved I followed my heart (instead of pocket- book) to settle for this Si coupe. For three grand more, I know I got a car that stirs excitement and delivers both reliability and fun.

Love my Fa5 Bryguybruins13 , 09/11/2015 Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I love this car!!!! Everything about it is truly amazing! The k20z3 engine is a true gem. The car feels pedestrian below 5,800 RPM; however, rev it past 5,800 all the way to it's 8,000 RPM redline and and you will be treated to aural ecstasy courtesy of Honda's infamous vtec technology. When i-vtec engages the car sounds like a high revving v8, pulling hard all the way to the redline. The i-vtec helps deliver top notch performance (for an N/A four cylinder) while maintaining great gas mileage and drive ability. The high revving k20 engine is pared with an unbelievably smooth short throw six speed manual gearbox. The combination of the engine and perfect shifter make this car a pleasure to drive. However, the car's practicality set it apart from other sporty car options. The seats are comfortable and will hold you snug, the air conditioner is ice cold, and the additional two doors really make life easier. Interior materials are of excellent quality and the faux suede seats with red Si stitching look great. The red gauge lighting and aluminum pedals are superb touches. Other great features include an auxillary and usb port. The car is also well equipped in the storage department. Now, the car does have its issues and those issues are why I didn't give it a perfect rating. For one, the tranny is complete garbage, which is a shame considering how smooth it shifts. My second and third gears grind on a weekly basis. They are fine under normal driving conditions; however, under spirited driving they tend to grind. My second gear loves to grind when I accelerate to the redline in first gear. This has caused me to bang off of the rev-limiter on multiple occasions in an attempt to shift into second. My second gripe with this car is the paint. Like wtf Honda? My car is a 2009! There is absolutely no excuse for fading paint on a six year old car! What makes it worse is that this problem isn't unique to the Si either. My brother's red 2009 Honda Fit is starting to turn pink :(. My last issue with this car is a performance issue. I used to own a 2000 Honda Prelude prior to buying my Si. The Prelude was miles ahead of the Si in terms of handling. The Prelude was more well balanced and neutral when attacking corners. The Si? Well, the Si feels like a wet sponge in the corners. The car's body roll and understeering tenancies are pretty noticeable and are downright scary at times. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Civic si sedan mdschuet , 08/29/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I considered gti and civic si. Picked si thinking it would be more reliable. I was wrong. Many things have gone wrong and Honda will not fix unless you have deep pockets. Door handles stop working, trunk will stop working, and now 2nd gear is making noises and Honda wants 700 dollars just to open it up and diagnose. I bought this car to avoid this problem and here I am with the warrantee over, and transmission issues with 2.5 years left of payments. I'm stuck with it now, bought it for performance and excitement but now it's a point a to b car that I have to skip 2nd gear. It was fun and good until this. Get a warrantee or buy another car, I have 95,000 miles on it, and I drive good.

Everything you need and more boss95 , 12/12/2012 4 of 6 people found this review helpful This thing is a blast. Engine is powerful, don't be deceived by the numbers. It'll drive very comfortably for the everyday driver, but push the pedal the slightest bit and you're off. Handles like a foreign sports car. Engine has an awesome note to it as well. I just got this as my first car, and every single day I look forward to getting in that car, I love it. Couldn't ask for anything better. Great on gas too. We got it used with about 51k miles on it. Runs, looks and smells like new. Overall an outstanding car, and a thrill to drive. Even comes standard with premium audio system which includes subwoofer. Has enough power to rattle the rear view mirrors, with a motor that's smooth as silk