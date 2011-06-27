Used 2007 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Perfect Except for Driver's Seat Gene , 12/06/2006 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Owned for about a month, over 2000 miles so far. No problems. Wonderful balance of practicality and performance, economy and fun. Also impressed with IIHS's perfect crash test scores. I throughly enjoy driving this car. Marvelous automatic transmission. Even under hard acceleration, I can barely feel it shifting gears. My only gripe - this is the most uncomfortable driver's seat I've ever sat in. Headrest juts too far forward. Luckily, an '07 Accord headrest also fits into the the slots. For $90.00, that problem's fixed. Lower lumbar also juts too far forward, making for a painful back after a day of running errands around town. A towel shoved down into the seat fixed that problem. Report Abuse

Avoid 2007 BV , 10/01/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Tire wear is terrible because of a defective Rear Upper Control Arm. Honda did not do a recall but there was a class action suit forcing Honda to replace the defective parts and reimburse customers for premature tire wear. Unfortunately for me, I did not find out until after the expiration of the settlement which was January 16, 2014. That is after I spent more than $2,000 for new tires, struts, shocks, alignments, etc., trying to fix the problem. 2006 through 2009 models have extended warranties related to another serious issue where coolant leaks and can cause engine block damage and complete engine failure. The seats are wearing out much faster than any car I have ever owned and I am average size and the car only has 80,000 miles on it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My First Honda Sam S. , 10/25/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This car is worth every penny. I've been driving BMW's for 21 years and love them but I needed a commuter car for work and shopping so I chose the new 07 Civic EX Sedan. It had most of the options I wanted for sub $20k. despite it's soft built quality in comparison to the Solid BMW's, I still think that this car deserves mostly 10's. Again, it's the perfect third car for chores and day to day driving. Report Abuse

Love my Honda, but... bj789 , 04/13/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful For an economy car, it's pretty nice. My last two cars were German and their reliability issues drove me to Japanese dependability, but man were Germans a blast to drive. And while I'm still happy with the Honda, there are some issues I'm now suffering. Mainly performance issues. Otherwise, it's functional, reliable, efficient and gets me from A to B with little worry. Most of my driving is in the city, and it zips around in traffic fairly well. I would not recommend as a highway commuter. Report Abuse