Used 2007 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Perfect Except for Driver's Seat
Owned for about a month, over 2000 miles so far. No problems. Wonderful balance of practicality and performance, economy and fun. Also impressed with IIHS's perfect crash test scores. I throughly enjoy driving this car. Marvelous automatic transmission. Even under hard acceleration, I can barely feel it shifting gears. My only gripe - this is the most uncomfortable driver's seat I've ever sat in. Headrest juts too far forward. Luckily, an '07 Accord headrest also fits into the the slots. For $90.00, that problem's fixed. Lower lumbar also juts too far forward, making for a painful back after a day of running errands around town. A towel shoved down into the seat fixed that problem.
Avoid 2007
Tire wear is terrible because of a defective Rear Upper Control Arm. Honda did not do a recall but there was a class action suit forcing Honda to replace the defective parts and reimburse customers for premature tire wear. Unfortunately for me, I did not find out until after the expiration of the settlement which was January 16, 2014. That is after I spent more than $2,000 for new tires, struts, shocks, alignments, etc., trying to fix the problem. 2006 through 2009 models have extended warranties related to another serious issue where coolant leaks and can cause engine block damage and complete engine failure. The seats are wearing out much faster than any car I have ever owned and I am average size and the car only has 80,000 miles on it.
My First Honda
This car is worth every penny. I've been driving BMW's for 21 years and love them but I needed a commuter car for work and shopping so I chose the new 07 Civic EX Sedan. It had most of the options I wanted for sub $20k. despite it's soft built quality in comparison to the Solid BMW's, I still think that this car deserves mostly 10's. Again, it's the perfect third car for chores and day to day driving.
Love my Honda, but...
For an economy car, it's pretty nice. My last two cars were German and their reliability issues drove me to Japanese dependability, but man were Germans a blast to drive. And while I'm still happy with the Honda, there are some issues I'm now suffering. Mainly performance issues. Otherwise, it's functional, reliable, efficient and gets me from A to B with little worry. Most of my driving is in the city, and it zips around in traffic fairly well. I would not recommend as a highway commuter.
Engine Block Cracks in cold weather
We had negative temperatures this winter. After that my car was losing antifreeze, but couldn't find were it was going. After a few weeks we found out Honda has a "secret warranty" on the engine block cracking in cold weather in Honda Civics from 06-09 and maybe even 2010. That's what happened to my civic. Honda should pay for this if that's what's wrong. Honda make us jump through hoops to have them fix it. They still didn't fix it, and charged us $700 for just looking at it. Now, we are still fighting to get our money back. This is the biggest part of the engine. Antifreeze went in our oil and messed our engine up and had to buy another engine.
