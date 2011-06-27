Used 2006 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Exactly what you want in a budget sedan!
If you are looking at older Civics, then it is obvious that you do not want a speed racer vehicle to take to the drag races on Saturday nights, nor do you want an ultra-luxurious Maybach with wine chillers in the dash. This car provides everything that you need in a compact economy car and will definitely fit your budget! I have had this vehicle since brand new and have never been disappointed. Here are a few key details that stand out on this vehicle- PROs: -Zippy: When new, car was surprisingly fun to drive. Now that it has 210K miles on the odometer, it is a little more sluggish with the acceleration/shifting and the suspension is harsher, but for such a small engine it actually surprised me. The seats are well bolstered and pretty comfy on drives less than 5 hours. -Maintenance: Extremely easy to conduct maintenance on just about every part in this car. Fluids and small parts are extremely cheap and prevalent in stores. The only things that I could not do myself from Youtube tutorials were the starter motor and water pump, and even then, they were both very cheap to replace. -MPG: 45MPG at 70mph even in old age. -Appearance: Still get compliments on appearance. Paint is great after 12 years. People think car is new. The looks won’t hold up to a sports car but it -Cargo Space: Has more than meets the eye. For a compact car I never have trouble fitting anything inside. CONS: -Road Noise: While not terrible at first, the longer you have the car the worse it will be. The doors and undercarriage have very little insulation and the seals around doors will start to leak after many miles. You cannot get luxury noise-reducing tires small enough to fit. -Sound System: Speakers are weak in base model. Will leave you wanting more.-Visibility: While vertical visibility is outstanding thanks to the extremely large windshield, horizontal visibility is lackluster due to the overly bulky A-pillars. Please watch for cyclists. -Undercarriage: The front undercarriage is low and will get torn off. I don’t know anyone who has not ziptied their front end back on. -A/C: The A/C is fine up until it is about 105 outside. If you don’t drive in this weather, then you will be happy. Otherwise, the system cannot keep up. Other than what I have listed here, the car meets the standards of what an economy car should provide. If it had more insulation and a better speaker system then I would keep mine forever. I highly recommend it over any other (older) compact sedan on the market. If you keep up on the normal maintenance and detail the vehicle properly when needed then you can keep this bad boy running forever!
2006 Honda Civic LX 4 door
Have had this car for nearly 3 years now and all we've had to do is change the oil and filters. The only negatives are: Terrible and noisy Turanza EL400 Tires (which are dangerous in even a dusting of snow). Interior and exterior scratches seemingly by even looking at them. Blind-spots are bad for backing, it's difficult to park properly as you can't see the corners of the car.
Suspension problem
The 2006, and 2007 Honda Civics have a rear suspension geometry problem that causes rapid rear tire wear, roaring noise from the rear and vibrations at highway speeds. See Honda Service Bulletin 08-001. Mine has had this problem and working with the dealer and Honda America it still hasn't been resolved. Looking at blogs it seems to be a common problem that has caused a few accidents and worries over possible fatal accident occurring with tire separation.
2006 Honda Civic Ex
I bought this car my senior year of high school and truly would go back and do it all over again. For my daily commute and how much i drove, the MPG and reliability were great! I get anywhere from 350 to 500 miles to the tank depending upon where i drive(city/highway) or how had on the pedal i am. I bought the car with 80,000 on the clock and now has 152,000 and have had zero issues other then regular/routine maintenance. I love this car and would recommend it to friends and family or for someone's first car! I am a pretty tall guy and was a little disappointed when i first saw the car but when i got in and realized how much room i had and how comfortable it was i was amazed.
Good all around vehicle
I own a 92 Acura Vigor and a 2007 Honda Odyssey along with my 06 Civic. Contrary to the complaints that I have viewed here, our Civic has been a champion. The handling fits between my Vigor and Odyssey. It handles crisp like my Vigor without the stiff ride. It gets 40 mpg with the a/c on at 77 mph. I just replaced the rear brake pads at 74,000. It is only on its second set of tires. Knock on wood, I'll keep it as long as it continues to perform like it has.
