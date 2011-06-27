Used 2005 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nevermore , 10/28/2015 LX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A)

I was expecting this car to last for many miles without major problems. It just recently reached 97,000 miles and the automatic transmission was making noise. It turns out the final drive (aka differential) bearings are shot. Since this is deep in the transmission, the transmission essentially will need to be rebuilt at a cost of approximately $2600 if the final drive itself is not damaged. This car was conservatively driven and maintained meticulously and it is really upsetting that it now needs a major repair like this at a relatively moderate mileage. There is no replaceable fluid filter in the transmission and therefore no way to give it proper maintenance short of changing the fluid. I feel this is a major flaw and is a guarantee for failure. There has been no help from the dealer nor Honda. The dealer and Honda refused to put in any effort to see if there is any remedy for me and gave me the impression they don't care. The other issue is the front brakes on this car do not last more than 12K miles. There is nothing apparently wrong with the braking system yet the brake pads wear out prematurely. This would be a great car if it would have lasted longer but it seems I could have done better with a less expensive car. Based on my experience, this model is highly overrated. I'll never buy another Honda again. I have since sold the car and have my sights set on a Toyota.