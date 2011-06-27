Used 2005 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
Excellant purchase!!!
I bought mine used at ~111k, and I have put another 100k on it in four years. This has been a fantastic and reliable runner, it is easy to work on, takes nearly no maintenance, is very economical to own and operate, and with the 5 speed manual transmission, is a lot of fun. Highly recommended to anyone who wants something that is sound, cheap, and fun. I am very satisfied, and plan to run this one until life dictates I need something different, or until the wheels come off this one (but lets be real, I won't live that long!). Not recommended for a family car, or for those who have a hard time getting in and out, or those who haul a lot of bulky cargo, and no, it is not the best suspension, biggest motor, fastest car, however --- that's not why anyone buys a Honda Civic... It will (and has) hold up very well for commuting, travel, everyday use, work, fun, college, grad school and about anything else that you can throw at it. And good god it is nimble!
Best car ill ever own
This car is so great! Sets your expectations on vehicles so high that its hard to find anything else as good, especially for the price! Does great on road trips. The gas usage.. amazing! The performance is pretty surprising for such a small car too! As for working on them, at times its a little cramped but defiantly more room than other compact cars that I've worked on and the parts are very reasonably priced when you consider how often you would need to replace them which I've found that once you replace a part your never need to do it again unless you keep it for another 10 years. All around I think this is the best car to have if you need something a little fun, great on gas and long trips, and really, really reliable!
Blew Head Gasket in Early Life, Great Reliability After
I purchased this vehicle used back in 2008 when it had around 30K mileage. My car was particularly unique because it had dealer installed custom interior seats and door panels (black faux leather vinyl). As far as reliability and build quality, I rated it 3 out of 5. My car blew a head gasket at 40K miles. I don't know what caused it, but my only guess was the thermostat. After much research online, it was a common problem. I wonder if Honda had irregular thermostats installed in their Civics. Anyways, after I took my car to the dealership for repair...the car has been working great ever since. 115K miles going strong and engine still sounds great.
Great car
I have had my Honda civic 1.7 liter now for more than a year. This car is not just comfy and looks slick but has amazing gas mileage. My average mileage is 39 miles to the gallon.I have put almost 30,000 miles on it in a single year and doesn't drive any different then when I bought it.
Overheating since 70,000 miles
I sold my beloved and trusty 2000 Civic EX for this p.o.s. in 2011. The 2005 EX SE came with 24K miles on it. At 68,000 miles (2012) with the heat on vent... heat ceases, cold air starts, temperature spikes high, heat comes back on, and gauge drops. The thermostat has been replaced twice. The coolant system has been flushed multiple times. The sensors have been replaced. The radiator, water pump, and timing belt have been replaced. Next thing to try = head gasket. After contacting Honda directly this year, I was told that a product update was given on '05/'06 Civic radiators, but "oops sorry" any manufacturer replacement of parts ran out in 2011. -_- Very, very disappointing!
