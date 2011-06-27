Used 2005 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

Excellant purchase!!! browntown101 , 07/06/2016 Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Front Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful I bought mine used at ~111k, and I have put another 100k on it in four years. This has been a fantastic and reliable runner, it is easy to work on, takes nearly no maintenance, is very economical to own and operate, and with the 5 speed manual transmission, is a lot of fun. Highly recommended to anyone who wants something that is sound, cheap, and fun. I am very satisfied, and plan to run this one until life dictates I need something different, or until the wheels come off this one (but lets be real, I won't live that long!). Not recommended for a family car, or for those who have a hard time getting in and out, or those who haul a lot of bulky cargo, and no, it is not the best suspension, biggest motor, fastest car, however --- that's not why anyone buys a Honda Civic... It will (and has) hold up very well for commuting, travel, everyday use, work, fun, college, grad school and about anything else that you can throw at it. And good god it is nimble! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car is so great! Sets your expectations on vehicles so high that its hard to find anything else as good, especially for the price! Does great on road trips. The gas usage.. amazing! The performance is pretty surprising for such a small car too! As for working on them, at times its a little cramped but defiantly more room than other compact cars that I've worked on and the parts are very reasonably priced when you consider how often you would need to replace them which I've found that once you replace a part your never need to do it again unless you keep it for another 10 years. All around I think this is the best car to have if you need something a little fun, great on gas and long trips, and really, really reliable!

I purchased this vehicle used back in 2008 when it had around 30K mileage. My car was particularly unique because it had dealer installed custom interior seats and door panels (black faux leather vinyl). As far as reliability and build quality, I rated it 3 out of 5. My car blew a head gasket at 40K miles. I don't know what caused it, but my only guess was the thermostat. After much research online, it was a common problem. I wonder if Honda had irregular thermostats installed in their Civics. Anyways, after I took my car to the dealership for repair...the car has been working great ever since. 115K miles going strong and engine still sounds great.

I have had my Honda civic 1.7 liter now for more than a year. This car is not just comfy and looks slick but has amazing gas mileage. My average mileage is 39 miles to the gallon.I have put almost 30,000 miles on it in a single year and doesn't drive any different then when I bought it.