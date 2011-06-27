  1. Home
Used 2004 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,060
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.8 in.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Magnesium Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Radiant Ruby Pearl
  • Shoreline Mist Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
