Used 1999 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

practical performance car? VTNighthawk2006 , 01/05/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned my 99 Si since august of 2003 w/ 63K and Ive never looked back. Its fun to drive, looks great, and takes corners like none other in its class. I also love the B16a engine and the fact that it could be a fuel miser or a performance machine, depending on what you want at the time. I used to own a 95 GS-R, and while i still think the Integra was sportier, the civic has much more room and 6x9 speakers in the back, so it balances out. Overall, a great car for anyone, but esp. for poor college kids like me who still have the need for speed. I plan on keeping it until it dies (200K+ hopefully). Report Abuse

Civic Si. Vtec Love parknfly , 11/06/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you'r ethinking about buying this car, just do it. I never had a single problem with it since a year of ownership and its almost 9 years old. (the most relible car I have ever came across even more than some other Hondas I've owned) Dohc Vtec is very fun and the handling is amazing. The only downside of this Japanese perfection is that it gets a lot of attention from people and theives. I'm scared to leave it parked in the mall due to it getting attention. Just recently I went to a dealership to look for a car for a friend. And the salesman was all over my si:) I think he wanted to buy it. This car will be a classic in about 5 years so they are worth holding on to. Report Abuse

i love my '99 civic si larry , 01/17/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful my '99 civic si is fun, fast and firious, if you can't afford a new car now and you want something fast and efficient, get the '99 civic si !!!!!!!! Report Abuse

Nice NOS2006 , 11/20/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful hey all. i havnt driven this car yet cuz im like, 14 but i have rode in it and thought it was awsome. my friend was driving it and he could chirp the tires into 3rd. it was awsome. i highly recomend this car for everyone looking for a fun, stylish, fast, reliable honda. ttyl. Report Abuse