Used 1994 Honda Civic VX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG43
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)39/50 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.1/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG43
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Measurements
Length160.2 in.
Curb weight2108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Captiva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Camellia Red Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Fiesta Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
