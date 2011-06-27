  1. Home
1995 Highlights

Antilock brakes are now standard on VTEC models. Power door locks are also new to the standard equipment lists of Si and VTEC models. All del Sols get a remote trunk release.

'95 Del Sol VTEC
jdibs77,03/21/2013
This car is spectacular. It gets fantastic gas mileage, and is the second most fun car I've driven (first is a Miata). The targa top offers the ease of a soft top with the benefits of a hard top. It has a very good amount of pick-up, but there is only so much a 1.6L engine can do. It definitely out-accelerates other little 4 cylinders though. It takes turns amazingly. The suspension is stiff, which may be a disadvantage to some, but I count that as a plus. I have only had it for about a month, so I can't say much for reliability, but from my research there is very little that goes wrong with these. If you get one, try your best to get the VTEC model, because it is worth every penny.
Light of My Life!
JUgurl,11/08/2009
The first time I had saw my car on the lot, I had to stop. A month later I was buying it with my grant money for college. I have to drive about 80 miles a day to go to college, so I needed a car with great mpg. I also didn't want to be a dork at school, so I needed something fun and impressive. My del sol is the absolute best car I've ever driven. She really picks up and goes, while keeping my wallet happy when it comes to gas. I get stopped all the time by people who want to buy her. I even had a cop pull me over to ask about it! I have yet to see a single flaw in this car, and even though I'm young, I will never ever sell it!
Perfect Roadster
Mrhiguy,06/14/2010
This is my 3rd Del Sol and I keep coming back to it. It performs and handles excellently. Gets great gas mileage for a performance car. If you really don't like the highways speeds. Invest in swapping an Integra LS or GSR 5th gear.
Engine sings a happy song!
Michael,04/05/2005
Compare BMW Z3 & Miata. Crawl inside a del Sol [CRX targa], it has more room, truly reclining seat, more storage, built-in roll bar, & a safer permanent top. Trunk holds volumes. Love the power back window. At Interstate speeds the del Sol is far more capable than a Miata. Nearly 100K & still on the original brakes, clutch, etc. Recommended maintenance, tires, batteries, & fluids only expense. If Life is a series of compromises, then the del Sol hasn't heard: great handling & performance, along with great economy & practicality. Drive the SI SOHC-VTEC or DOHC-VTEC & feel the punch at 3K, 4K, & 5K RPMs as cam, 4 valves, & variable valve timing kick in respectively. Redline is over 7K RPMs.
MPG
23 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
30 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Honda Civic del Sol Overview

The Used 1995 Honda Civic del Sol is offered in the following submodels: Civic del Sol VTEC, Civic del Sol Coupe. Available styles include VTEC 2dr Coupe, Si 2dr Coupe, and S 2dr Coupe.

