1993 Honda Civic del Sol Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$691 - $1,607
Used Civic del Sol for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The sun, that's what Honda wants you to think of when you picture this open-air replacement for the CRX. Poised to recapture some of the two-seater market from the Mazda Miata, the del Sol offers solid performance and value. Usable trunk space and improved body rigidity are the benefits the del Sol has over its rivals. We think, however, that the Miata's superior horsepower and rear-wheel drive will prove to be more fun in the long run.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Honda Civic del Sol.
Most helpful consumer reviews
goscience,02/08/2011
I want to second what all the previous reviewers have said. This car is an exceptional vehicle for the money. Reliable, fun to drive, driver comfort is excellent. This is not a muscle car; but who needs one. It has sufficient acceleration for passing and entering a highway and for long distance, the car just hums along super stable at 80 mph. I purchased my 1993 SI new and with regular maintenance it just keeps on trucking, I have 95,000 miles. I recently did a 4,000 mile driving trip from San Francisco along the West Coast up to British Columbiua. Then across and through the Canadian Rockies and back down through the Cascades. The car never failed me.
gtags1,08/25/2014
S 2dr Coupe
When my daughter got her license rather than find a car she was comfortable with I gave her my 2009 Civic (which has 120K on it). I was lucky to find a 93 del Sol automatic with only 85K, new paint job and tires for $3500. To say driving it is a blast is an understatement. The driving position is low to the ground reminding me of my 85 Prelude. Pop the top off and put it in its holder in the trunk and slide down the back window and its a dream to drive on a summer day. Power won't blow you away but that's not what this car is about, it's just fun to drive, it handles great, is very stable and on my first fill up I got almost 37 mpg! Looking forward to having this car for many more years!
madsci,07/08/2008
Bought my Si in 1993 and have never regretted it. Standard maintenance + replaced radiator & alternator. In 2005 my Honda dealer said I needed $2800 in preventive repairs so I decided to sell. Put a deposit on another car, couldn't sleep all night, went in and got my deposit back and took my del Sol to an independent mechanic. He did everything necessary for $800 and I'm still driving it, and I sleep well every night :-). I'm in the NE so I'm getting some rust damage and I have to replace some exhaust element every few years (can be big $$!) I get almost 40 mpg (5 spd manual) and I'll drive this car until one of us won't go anymore. At this rate (14.5 yrs and counting) it might be me!
Drifter924,08/20/2008
Since I purchased the first one I loved it. Great car automatic or manual 5 speed! The car handles great. Mine is all original until this past weekend when I wrecked it. Some light front end damage and hopefully they won't total it. I love the car and can't say much bad about it. I live in Ohio and I get about 30 to 35 miles per gallon and that's in town. But, that is keeping my foot out of it as well. My daughter's is an automatic and gets a little less but she has a heavy foot. As for the guy that said he had problems starting when warm, look for a relay under the dash! A common problem. Techs call it rainy day syndrome. It's hooked into the starter wiring, I think.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Honda Civic del Sol features & specs
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Civic del Sol
Related Used 1993 Honda Civic del Sol info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019