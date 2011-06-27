When my daughter got her license rather than find a car she was comfortable with I gave her my 2009 Civic (which has 120K on it). I was lucky to find a 93 del Sol automatic with only 85K, new paint job and tires for $3500. To say driving it is a blast is an understatement. The driving position is low to the ground reminding me of my 85 Prelude. Pop the top off and put it in its holder in the trunk and slide down the back window and its a dream to drive on a summer day. Power won't blow you away but that's not what this car is about, it's just fun to drive, it handles great, is very stable and on my first fill up I got almost 37 mpg! Looking forward to having this car for many more years!

