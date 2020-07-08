Used 1995 Honda Civic del Sol for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Civic del Sol Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1997 Honda Civic del Sol Si
    used

    1997 Honda Civic del Sol Si

    113,972 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Civic del Sol searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic del Sol
  4. Used 1995 Honda Civic del Sol

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol

Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol
Overall Consumer Rating
4.846 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 2
    (2%)
'95 Del Sol VTEC
jdibs77,03/21/2013
This car is spectacular. It gets fantastic gas mileage, and is the second most fun car I've driven (first is a Miata). The targa top offers the ease of a soft top with the benefits of a hard top. It has a very good amount of pick-up, but there is only so much a 1.6L engine can do. It definitely out-accelerates other little 4 cylinders though. It takes turns amazingly. The suspension is stiff, which may be a disadvantage to some, but I count that as a plus. I have only had it for about a month, so I can't say much for reliability, but from my research there is very little that goes wrong with these. If you get one, try your best to get the VTEC model, because it is worth every penny.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Civic del Sol
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to