Used 1995 Honda Civic del Sol for Sale Near Me

This car is spectacular. It gets fantastic gas mileage, and is the second most fun car I've driven (first is a Miata). The targa top offers the ease of a soft top with the benefits of a hard top. It has a very good amount of pick-up, but there is only so much a 1.6L engine can do. It definitely out-accelerates other little 4 cylinders though. It takes turns amazingly. The suspension is stiff, which may be a disadvantage to some, but I count that as a plus. I have only had it for about a month, so I can't say much for reliability, but from my research there is very little that goes wrong with these. If you get one, try your best to get the VTEC model, because it is worth every penny.

