Used 1995 Honda Civic del Sol for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,972 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Civic del Sol searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol
Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.846 Reviews
Report abuse
jdibs77,03/21/2013
This car is spectacular. It gets fantastic gas mileage, and is the second most fun car I've driven (first is a Miata). The targa top offers the ease of a soft top with the benefits of a hard top. It has a very good amount of pick-up, but there is only so much a 1.6L engine can do. It definitely out-accelerates other little 4 cylinders though. It takes turns amazingly. The suspension is stiff, which may be a disadvantage to some, but I count that as a plus. I have only had it for about a month, so I can't say much for reliability, but from my research there is very little that goes wrong with these. If you get one, try your best to get the VTEC model, because it is worth every penny.