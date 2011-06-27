  1. Home
1997 Honda Civic del Sol Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun-in-the-sun, with the practicality of a hardtop.
  • The removable roof panel is prone to squeaking.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The del Sol is Honda's fun-in-the-sun offering, competing with the likes of the Mazda Miata and the Volkswagen Cabrio for the hearts and pocketbooks of active young Americans. Based on the previous generation Civic, this rendition of the del Sol is reaching the end of its run. That doesn't mean, however, that you should disregard this version of Honda's open-air two-seater. It still offers a great deal of fun in an attractive little package.

Honda buyers can catch rays in three different ways. The first is in the economical S model with a peppy 106-horsepower engine borrowed from the totally redesigned Honda Civic. Prices for the S model start just over $15,000. The sporty Si model has a 127-horsepower SOHC VTEC engine and a beefier suspension than the S. In addition to more horsepower, Si's have aluminum wheels, power door locks and power mirrors. The top-of-the-line del Sol VTEC offers a whopping 160-horsepower engine and antilock brakes. As with all Hondas, equipment is determined by which model you choose. For example, if you want antilock brakes, the only way to get them is to buy a VTEC. If you want power door locks and mirrors, you will have to spend the money for an Si. If you want an automatic transmission you won't be able to get the power of the VTEC. Sorry, that's just the way it is.

Since its introduction, the del Sol has been compared, often unfairly, to the segment-leading Mazda Miata. The Miata has gained undying love from the press due to its traditional styling and enthusiast-oriented rear-wheel drive. The del Sol, on the other hand, has been characterized as nothing more than a two-seater Civic with a toy-like appearance. In this battle of micro-machines, Honda defenders are quick to point to the numbers, showing the del Sol VTEC's superior acceleration and superb braking figures. Others point to the del Sol's excellent convenience features such as its hardtop capability and useable storage space. Still other's point to Honda's unsinkable reliability and high resale values. One thing is certain, in the match-up between the del Sol and the Miata there is a lot of pointing.

Edmund's staff is split on the issue. Some favor the livability and acceleration of the Honda; others wouldn't trade the Miata's classical design, capable handling and rear-wheel drive configuration for the world. We do know, however, that the purchaser of either of these cars is guaranteed a great deal of driving pleasure for years to come.

1997 Highlights

No changes to Honda's two-seater.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Honda Civic del Sol.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Impossible Find : 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC
Paulo Nicolau,03/28/2015
VTEC 2dr Coupe
I am extremely lucky to find a 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC. Not only is this car impossible to find, it's even more rare to find one that is manual with very few previous owners (mine had 2) For a 17 year old car, it is very impressive and Honda has won my respect from here on. Everything about this car makes sense, and it has a lot of features for a 97. The engine is 1.6L ;I always heard people say it is a gas saver but wow!! about 500 mpg and it costs about $40 to fill a tank. The car is light,fast & lets you take control of the road.It turns heads everywhere I go, and even those with brand new cars are stunned! If you find one, get it! Best investment I ever made.
Great Car!!
RD,01/11/2006
Though this car may seem simple, it's got everything you need. I've owned mine for a little over a year now, and I'm in love. It has required very little $ for maintenance, and it is truly a fun car to drive. Perfect for driving to and from work or even on a trip (especially in the summer with the top off!).
love the car
roadkill7007,05/10/2015
Si 2dr Coupe
i recently bought this car as my first car and i never knew all that is was a rare car to find. i dont know if its a VTEC, SI or an S but it's manual. after some couple of adjustments and part replacements, the car works amazing and fine. although the car has more than 250,000 miles on it; it has no trouble on the motor and it doesn't suffer to accelerate fast and to make all the shifts. if somebody is able to buy this car, get it. it is very worth it once it is how you want it.
So far so good
blouderback,01/06/2011
I just bought this 1997 Honda del Sol a few days ago. So far, I am enjoying driving it. The seats are a little narrow, and are not adjustable in that regard (no lumbar adjustments). I am somewhat disappointed at the cup holders. Also, the dome light doesn't really light up much of anything, making th einterior very dark, even with the dome light on. There are no lights around the floor area either. Locking the doors is kind of a hassle. You have to hold the inside release latch open and then lock the drivers door, otherwise you have to use the key from the outside to lock it. Gas mileage is 30+, even while I'm driving it like a race car!
See all 39 reviews of the 1997 Honda Civic del Sol
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
23 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
