  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic del Sol
  4. Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

1994 Honda Civic del Sol Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Honda Civic del Sol for Sale
List Price Estimate
$692 - $1,609
Used Civic del Sol for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

VTEC technology makes its way to the del Sol, giving buyers a choice of three models. VTEC del Sols offer 35 more horsepower than the Si. A passenger airbag joins the standard equipment list for all models. VTEC del Sols gain performance-oriented upgrades that include a beefier suspension, larger tires and bigger brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Honda Civic del Sol.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My favorite vehicle
Bill Paul,03/17/2015
VTEC 2dr Coupe
Wish I stilled owned it. I traded my 93 Del Sol Si for my 94 Del Sol VTEC. More power, stabilizer bars, other features. The 160hp out of a 1.6 liter engine was the most powerful factory engine on the market that wasn't turbocharged. I kept it ten years, sold it, and got exactly my asking price. No need to advertise or haggle, I just put a For Sale sign in the window and people were stopping me on the street. It's a head-turner, probably because there are not many around. Also, due to mild winters here, my Del Sol was almost factory new looking.
Will be a classic someday...
Tom,09/02/2009
I have always admired the Honda Del Sol for its great design and very neat Targa top. Last month I finally had a chance to buy one - a 94 in amazingly good condition with the VTEC engine. I have to say that in all my 40 years of driving this is the most fun car I have ever owned - not just because of its zippy handling and strong-revving engine but because there is something so perfect and no-nonsense about the shape, design, functions, dash, controls. Driving with the top off and the windows rolled down is just about as much fun I think as driving gets. Mine has 83,000 miles after 15 years of use and looks and runs like it was no more than a few years old. Great car.
I love my Del Sol, I'll never sell it!
penny,08/04/2009
It's been almost 15 years since I purchased my '94 samba green si and I've racked up 209,000 miles. Three cross country drives from TN to CA, countless drives between MI to FL and it has been my only vehicle for commuting. I've followed Honda's recommendations for service and have never had any major issues. Nowadays I'm living in Ohio and admit that it doesn't handle especially well in snow over 6 inches, but the front wheel drive helps. The paint held up great and it looks pretty shiny and new still. It's a pleasure to drive on curvy roads and I really enjoy the smiles the little kids give me. It's a great conversation piece.
good, cute, reliable little baby car
louie almeida,08/21/2010
At its first sight on our city road, i've said to my self, someday i wanna own this car cause i was then new here in the country and still coping with the environment. once i got employed i immediately searched and bought this car. and no regret, i love it. almost maintenance free if not low cost to maintain. i love the gas mileage consumption. i love the style, the practicality to use, and plan to keep it for so long till it becomes rare and antique/vintage or becomes collector's item. so for those out there who owns one, try to keep and maintain it and you'll be delighted.
See all 51 reviews of the 1994 Honda Civic del Sol
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
30 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Honda Civic del Sol

Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol Overview

The Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol is offered in the following submodels: Civic del Sol VTEC, Civic del Sol Coupe. Available styles include VTEC 2dr Coupe, S 2dr Coupe, and Si 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Honda Civic del Sols are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Honda Civic del Sol for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol.

Can't find a used 1994 Honda Civic del Sols you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic del Sol for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,560.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,329.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic del Sol for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,537.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,753.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Honda Civic del Sol?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic del Sol lease specials

Related Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles