  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic CRX
  4. Used 1991 Honda Civic CRX
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Honda Civic CRX Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Civic CRX
5(88%)4(8%)3(0%)2(2%)1(2%)
4.8
50 reviews
Write a review
See all Civic CRXES for sale
List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,796
Used Civic CRX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best car I ever owned

Denise, 03/11/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This has been the most reliable car, and really fun to drive! I have owned it for almost 10 years, and love it. 40 mpg is awesome.

Report Abuse

200+ miles and run

crx2cruz, 01/08/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have a lot of fun driving my 91 CRX HF. It dose not have a lot of power, but it get some grate miles. I was getting 40MPG with the stock wheels, now I'm getting 35MPG that due to the large 17" wheels. I have had to do some normal services. Like timing belt, drive belts, ignition cap/rotor/coil/wire/plugs, and battery. clutch and trans bearings. I think the most expensive thing was the trans work i did at 200,000miles, i spent $400 on replace clutch, trans input shaft bearings, axles because they were out, and i have to say it was not hard to do with an avg. set of tools.

Report Abuse

CRX Si

Troop, 02/13/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The best car i have ever owned. I had a 1988 Si before that got written off, but i liked the car so much i wanted to get another one. I have never had any real bad problem with the cars and when something comes up its pretty cheap to get fixed. The car turns heads wherever i go and adding simple mods like an exhaust, lowered suspension, intake, keyless entry and power windows just makes the car so much more enjoyable. Bet purchase i have ever made

Report Abuse

The "Boot Car"

Christine, 03/04/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had my 1991 CRX DX for almost 2 years and I still love it. It has almost 195K miles and the head and pan have never been off. I have had no serious problems with it and neither did the orignal owner before me. I am hoping to put the B16A motor in it next summer but for now I just have some bolt ons (header, exhaust, etc.) which have given it a little more pep and a few more mpg (my record being 47 mpg!!!) I don't think I will ever get rid of it! It is a great car!!

Report Abuse

Attractive appearance and performance

Frank Mansion, 03/15/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Currently at 95K miles and 15 years old my HF model gets 47.5 MPG.When it was 3 years old the a/c compressor clutch failed and was converted to R134a.It cools to 40F which is just as good as R12.I can pick up the transmission with one arm so replacing the clutch was easy.The car is now worth less than my wristwatch and parts on ebay are available cheaply. I have maintained the paint and get asked if it is repainted. The air conditioner control panel cracks easily so be careful turning the knob. A replica control panel from a restoration company would be nice along with foam seat buns. The distinctive styling is still attractive and the CRX will always be the most fun for the money.

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civic CRXES for sale

Related Used 1991 Honda Civic CRX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles