I have a lot of fun driving my 91 CRX HF. It dose not have a lot of power, but it get some grate miles. I was getting 40MPG with the stock wheels, now I'm getting 35MPG that due to the large 17" wheels. I have had to do some normal services. Like timing belt, drive belts, ignition cap/rotor/coil/wire/plugs, and battery. clutch and trans bearings. I think the most expensive thing was the trans work i did at 200,000miles, i spent $400 on replace clutch, trans input shaft bearings, axles because they were out, and i have to say it was not hard to do with an avg. set of tools.

