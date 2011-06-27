1991 Honda Civic CRX Review
Other years
This is the last year for the Honda CRX. Stiff competition from Toyota and Mazda are forcing this superb two-seater into obscurity. The CRX's large luggage storage and peppy performance will be missed.
Denise,03/11/2010
This has been the most reliable car, and really fun to drive! I have owned it for almost 10 years, and love it. 40 mpg is awesome.
crx2cruz,01/08/2010
I have a lot of fun driving my 91 CRX HF. It dose not have a lot of power, but it get some grate miles. I was getting 40MPG with the stock wheels, now I'm getting 35MPG that due to the large 17" wheels. I have had to do some normal services. Like timing belt, drive belts, ignition cap/rotor/coil/wire/plugs, and battery. clutch and trans bearings. I think the most expensive thing was the trans work i did at 200,000miles, i spent $400 on replace clutch, trans input shaft bearings, axles because they were out, and i have to say it was not hard to do with an avg. set of tools.
Troop,02/13/2010
The best car i have ever owned. I had a 1988 Si before that got written off, but i liked the car so much i wanted to get another one. I have never had any real bad problem with the cars and when something comes up its pretty cheap to get fixed. The car turns heads wherever i go and adding simple mods like an exhaust, lowered suspension, intake, keyless entry and power windows just makes the car so much more enjoyable. Bet purchase i have ever made
Christine,03/04/2002
I have had my 1991 CRX DX for almost 2 years and I still love it. It has almost 195K miles and the head and pan have never been off. I have had no serious problems with it and neither did the orignal owner before me. I am hoping to put the B16A motor in it next summer but for now I just have some bolt ons (header, exhaust, etc.) which have given it a little more pep and a few more mpg (my record being 47 mpg!!!) I don't think I will ever get rid of it! It is a great car!!
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
36 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
62 hp @ 4500 rpm
