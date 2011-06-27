2019 Honda Accord Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accord Sedan
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$38,278*
Total Cash Price
$31,007
LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,278*
Total Cash Price
$31,007
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$33,154*
Total Cash Price
$26,857
EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,346*
Total Cash Price
$25,392
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,497*
Total Cash Price
$34,425
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,306*
Total Cash Price
$35,890
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,140*
Total Cash Price
$24,415
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$43,100*
Total Cash Price
$34,913
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,154*
Total Cash Price
$26,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$1,005
|$1,039
|$4,856
|Maintenance
|$198
|$761
|$566
|$1,330
|$2,154
|$5,009
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$389
|$570
|$1,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,298
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,506
|Financing
|$1,668
|$1,341
|$993
|$621
|$225
|$4,848
|Depreciation
|$2,982
|$2,686
|$2,544
|$2,982
|$2,826
|$14,020
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,354
|$7,120
|$6,670
|$7,802
|$8,332
|$38,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$1,005
|$1,039
|$4,856
|Maintenance
|$198
|$761
|$566
|$1,330
|$2,154
|$5,009
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$389
|$570
|$1,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,298
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,506
|Financing
|$1,668
|$1,341
|$993
|$621
|$225
|$4,848
|Depreciation
|$2,982
|$2,686
|$2,544
|$2,982
|$2,826
|$14,020
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,354
|$7,120
|$6,670
|$7,802
|$8,332
|$38,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$900
|$4,206
|Maintenance
|$172
|$659
|$491
|$1,152
|$1,866
|$4,338
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$337
|$494
|$970
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,444
|$1,162
|$860
|$538
|$195
|$4,199
|Depreciation
|$2,583
|$2,327
|$2,203
|$2,583
|$2,448
|$12,143
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,236
|$6,167
|$5,777
|$6,757
|$7,217
|$33,154
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,977
|Maintenance
|$162
|$623
|$464
|$1,089
|$1,764
|$4,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$318
|$467
|$917
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,233
|Financing
|$1,366
|$1,098
|$813
|$509
|$184
|$3,970
|Depreciation
|$2,442
|$2,200
|$2,083
|$2,442
|$2,314
|$11,481
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,841
|$5,830
|$5,462
|$6,389
|$6,823
|$31,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,153
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$220
|$845
|$629
|$1,476
|$2,391
|$5,561
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$431
|$633
|$1,244
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,441
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,672
|Financing
|$1,851
|$1,489
|$1,103
|$689
|$250
|$5,382
|Depreciation
|$3,311
|$2,982
|$2,824
|$3,311
|$3,137
|$15,565
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,275
|$7,904
|$7,405
|$8,662
|$9,251
|$42,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$1,202
|$5,621
|Maintenance
|$229
|$881
|$656
|$1,539
|$2,493
|$5,798
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$450
|$660
|$1,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,502
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,743
|Financing
|$1,930
|$1,552
|$1,150
|$719
|$260
|$5,611
|Depreciation
|$3,452
|$3,109
|$2,944
|$3,452
|$3,271
|$16,227
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,670
|$8,241
|$7,720
|$9,030
|$9,645
|$44,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$3,824
|Maintenance
|$156
|$599
|$446
|$1,047
|$1,696
|$3,944
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$306
|$449
|$882
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,022
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,186
|Financing
|$1,313
|$1,056
|$782
|$489
|$177
|$3,817
|Depreciation
|$2,348
|$2,115
|$2,003
|$2,348
|$2,225
|$11,039
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,578
|$5,606
|$5,252
|$6,143
|$6,561
|$30,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,055
|$1,093
|$1,131
|$1,170
|$5,468
|Maintenance
|$223
|$857
|$638
|$1,497
|$2,425
|$5,640
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$438
|$642
|$1,261
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,461
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,696
|Financing
|$1,878
|$1,510
|$1,118
|$699
|$253
|$5,458
|Depreciation
|$3,358
|$3,024
|$2,864
|$3,358
|$3,182
|$15,786
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,407
|$8,017
|$7,510
|$8,784
|$9,382
|$43,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$900
|$4,206
|Maintenance
|$172
|$659
|$491
|$1,152
|$1,866
|$4,338
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$337
|$494
|$970
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,444
|$1,162
|$860
|$538
|$195
|$4,199
|Depreciation
|$2,583
|$2,327
|$2,203
|$2,583
|$2,448
|$12,143
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,236
|$6,167
|$5,777
|$6,757
|$7,217
|$33,154
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Accord
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Honda Accord in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2019 Clarity
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Honda Passport
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series