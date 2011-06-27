Used 2005 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Alex , 04/10/2016 EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A)

I have owned a V6 coupe EX with HFP package for 4 years and just over 60k miles and I like her more and more every day. She has never left me stranded, maintenance has been minimal, and she always wants to go faster...70 on the freeway seems like nothing to this engine. Fastest I have gone in it is 130 and it felt like it was on rails...meant to be driven fast. Acceleration is surprisingly very good. The engine is fantastic, auto transmission shifts are fast and always when I want them but not the smoothest. Braking is great if you have good pads & rotors, for a heavy coupe it stops on a dime. The tight steering, second to the engine, is the best part about the car and why I unexpectedly decided to buy it. The steering is why the car handles so great even at 100mph, it's very nimble with a little understeer if you're really pushing it. I have the 17" 9-spoke wheels that look great in the rain and at night. Trunk is spacious, though I dislike how it narrows at the bottom of the opening so much which really limits the ability to fit larger things. The cabin at least at the EX/EX-L level is refined and very ergonomic, I can use most controls without looking which has made it easier to drive safe. 6CD player is nice but I added an aftermarket aux/ipod/bt that works good and even shows song info on the screen and lets me use steering wheel controls. Leather has aged well and heated seats work great still. With 140k miles on the dash, the only significant maintenance has been the timing belt and water pump replacement ($650). Also replaced the starter and battery once. Other than that, its just oil changes, brake pads, and tires. I test drove 9 other cars before noticing this one on the lot...with the Honda Factory Performance sideskirts/lips it looked like it was 6 years newer than it was. Drove it on a whim and liked it much better than my next choice a BMW 330ci. Last year when I moved I drove it 3200 miles across the country in 8 days and she delivered 100% it was a blast to drive. It is a big car at over 15 1/2 feet which I really like but some people may have a hard time parking it in tight spaces. Back seats are not too bad, but getting in the back is not easy unless you're small or a child. Only other negative is that fuel economy does vary depending on how and where you drive. I have had tanks last as low as 17mpg and as high as 33mpg I kid you not. My average though is about 23mpg which is ok. I never ever thought I would keep the car longer than 2 years, but now I'm driving it as long as it wants to keep going. This car owes me nothing at this point as it's done everything I have asked and more. If you're considering a 7th generation Accord Coupe, do yourself a favor and get a well-optioned V6 and try to find one with the HFP package.