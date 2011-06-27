Used 1995 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Easier Than Lego's jdmaccord24 , 08/20/2011 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This 95' Accord EX automatic is simply amazing. With only 130k, the engine (f22b1 VTEC) pushes like itz at 40k. Transmission be slipping, but futher review of the fluid whoever owned it previously did not follow the manual and keep Honda's ATF z1 fluid (which is the only fluid you can put in a honda transmisson for it to act properly) (not any at yor local auto store). After fixing that problem, and dropping about $1200 into some much need tuning (rotors, calipers, drive axles, water pump, starter, alternator, sensors, radiator and battery), it was totally a brand new car running smooth like it was built today. Report Abuse

The Best of The Honda rrobles101 , 09/23/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The 1995 Honda Accord EX Sedan is the best car to have if you are a first time car owner. I actually own this and I am in love with this car mainly because it is excellent I gas, especially if you are a city driver with a billion things to do. My Honda Accord has great mileage. It has 190, 000 miles on it, and it is a great amount of miles for an almost 20 year car. It is an automatic vehicle with an engine of 4 cylinder, VTEC, 2.2 Liters . It holds about 11 gallons of unleaded gas so you dont have to pay more for the other types of gas, because its engine is perfectly fine with the unleaded. Also, my car came in a red color. It has 4 doors with automatic windows. It comes in handy while dr

Best car I've ever owned Misha Jovanovic , 12/26/2015 EX 4dr Sedan 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've owned about 35-40 cars (to be modest) and this is by far the best one I've ever had. 1995 Accord EX 5 Speed Manual. Cost to maintain is next to nothing yet it has just about all amenities you would get from a Base model today (power windows, locks, cruise control, A/C, tachometer, intermittent wipers, alloy wheels, etc.) I average about 30-32 mpg. The comfort is incredible, the easy of driving is amazing. Effortless shifting (stick), turning, breaking. Zero rust (spent most of its life in Texas, now Illinois). People can't believe it's a 1995 and when I tell/show them that is has 249 THOUSAND miles; their mouths drop. It looks and drives like a 50K car. It doesn't leak anything, nothing makes noise, no ticking, knocking, nothing. Knock on wood, I plan to go to 350K and pretty much drive her until she doesn't want to go anymore which I have a feeling won't be anytime soon. 06/28/2018: Edmunds asked if I wanted to update the review since it's been close to 3 years since the original review. All I can add is: STILL the best car I've ever owned. This is a unicorn. They don't make them like this anymore. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best and most reliable car i ever owned! joweewag , 02/22/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my third Accord, starting with a 1992, then a 1989 that went to over 350,000miles and counting, and now my 1995 with near 350,000miles and running strong. I love the "zippiness" of this car! It handles amazingly and is a comfortable ride. There are a few problems but they are very small except the a/c not being powerful enough to cool the car. I am looking at buying a second 95 due to excellent ratings but this one will be an automatic for my daughter!